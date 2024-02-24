The Top Money Expert from 9 Different States

If you’re looking for money advice, there’s a sea of financial gurus and claimed money experts that are ready to give it to you. But some are much better than others, and is why it’s important to do your research on an online expert before taking any of their advice at face value.

GoBankingRates has done our own research, looking at thousands of experts from across the globe, creating our list for the Top 100 Financial Experts which you can see by clicking here. GoBankingRates was able to interview some of these experts, giving their sound advice on money, business, investing, real estate, and the list goes. Of those 100, we’ve now compiled a list of nine states and the best expert for that state. Here’s who made the list:

David Bach (California)

There’s a plethora of money experts from California including the powerful Tony Robbins, or finance author Ramit Sethi, or even Steve Jobs if you’re thinking big picture money advice. But after some debate, GoBankingRates chose David Bach at the top for California. From Oakland, financial author and motivational speaker, known for his “Finish Rich” book series and the “Latte Factor”, David has 10 consecutive New York Times bestsellers and 12 Wall Street Journal bestsellers making him our prime choice.

GoBankingRates had the pleasure of interviewing Bach, asking what the most importing thing is to do to build wealth–Bach says compound interest is the answer. He continues,

“Wealth is built in decades, not days. In decades, the miracle of compound interest is truly hard to imagine for most people. Try this math on for size: $500 a month — less than a typical car payment — invested in 40 years at 8% could be worth $1,554,339. That takes $16 a day of savings. That is for most people less than what they earn an hour.”

Dave Ramsey (Tennessee)

In Tennessee is the golden money host from Nashville: Dave Ramsey. A personal finance expert, radio show host, and author of “The Total Money Makeover,” focusing on debt reduction and financial independence. Ramsey has fans not just from Tennessee, not just from The United States, but with 3.5 million Instagram followers and 2.66 million subscribers on YouTube, Ramsey has reached fans all over the globe that tune into hear Ramsey’s new fresh-take on finance.

GoBankingRates asked Ramsey what his number one advice he wishes everyone would follow. Ramsey replied, “Cut up your credit cards and get out of debt. You need to get on a written, monthly budget and tell your money where to go, instead of wondering where it went. You might even feel like you got a raise.”

Robert Kiyosaki (Hawaii)

Born in Hilo, Hawaii, Kiyosaki is the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and founder of the Rich Dad Company, specializing in financial education and entrepreneurship. One of the biggest reasons he’s our top expert from Hawaii is his incredible story of turning a bestseller into a full-fledged financial education empire.

Quote from Kiyosaki: “The words we say to ourselves and the words we believe are the most powerful forces in the world.”

Grant Cardone (Louisiana)

From Lake Charles, LA, entrepreneur, sales trainer, and author of “The 10X Rule,” focusing on business growth and personal finance. Considered to be highly respected master salesman who teaches his methods through various platforms. With almost 5 million followers on Instagram and almost 3 million on TikTok, and a real estate empire said to be worth multi-millions, Cardone is easily the top money expert in Louisiana.

GoBankingRates asked Cardone what most people do not know about real estate investing that you wish they knew? Cardone answered, “More units are easier to buy, finance and manage than a few units. Scale is what makes you into a real investor not a manager.”

Suze Orman (Illinois)

As the author of ten consecutive New York Times bestsellers, she has established herself as a leading authority on financial literacy. Orman’s expertise extends beyond writing, as she is a two-time Emmy Award-winning television host and a highly sought-after motivational speaker globally.

Currently, Orman hosts the “Women & Money” podcast, sponsored by Alliant Credit Union, where she continues to share her valuable insights.

During her 13-year tenure as the host of “The Suze Orman Show” on CNBC, Orman received eight Gracie Awards, recognizing outstanding programming for, by, and about women. Her influence and achievements have earned her a place in the Time 100 list, Forbes’ list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, and Barron’s list of the most powerful women in finance.

Born in Chicago, along with many other money experts, but Orman in our opinion beats them all to be the top expert of Illinois.

Mark Cuban (Pennsylvania)

Born in Pittsburg. Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur, television personality star for the show “Shark Tank”, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, known for his business acumen and investment strategies.

In 1995, Mark Cuban teamed up with his longtime friend Todd Wagner to establish Broadcast.com, a pioneering platform that enabled internet audio streaming. Just four years later, in 1999, Cuban sold the company to Yahoo for an impressive $5.7 billion.

Many believe Cuban is from Dallas, due to his ownership of the Mavericks, but being born in Pennsylvania makes him our top expert for the state.

GoBankingRates asked Mark Cuban what he believes is the number one way to build wealth. Cuban’s advice is, “Have appreciable assets, whether it’s a home or mutual fund — something that can appreciate in value over the long term.”

Barbara Corcoran (New Jersey)

Real estate mogul, and another shark star on “Shark Tank”, alongside Cuban. Barbara is the author “Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 Into a Billion Dollar Business!” and host of the podcast “Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran.”, also known for her expertise in entrepreneurship and real estate investing and is another obvious choice for the best money expert out of New Jersey.

Daymond John (Brooklyn)

Founder of FUBU turning a $40 budget into $6 billion dollar empire. John is another shark television personality on “Shark Tank,” and author, specializing in branding, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Born in Brooklyn, New York, another state with plenty of money and plenty of money experts, John was chosen because of his clear business expertise that really is a sign of the American dream.

Warren Buffett (Nebraska)

The Oracle of Omaha is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, considered one of the most successful investors of all time, known for his value investing approach. Nebraska’s true finest and the obvious option for this list.

Not only is he a great expert for stocks and investing advice, but his lifestyle of frugality and philanthropy makes him an iconic leader of money.

Advice from Buffett: “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Top Money Expert from 9 Different States

