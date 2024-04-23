The Top Manufacturing Stocks to Buy in April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Manufacturing companies are vital for investors to keep within their portfolios and for the economy to subsist and expand.

Industrials should be a major portion of any investment portfolio due to the fact that it’s typically a robust industry that can provide substantial growth and profound resiliency.

Here are some options for investors who are interested in investing in the manufacturing industry. These are a wide range of industrials with various market caps and businesses that have all experienced impressive growth, especially over this past year.

Limbach Holdings (LMB)

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is a construction and engineering company that operates through general contractors and direct relationships. It provides professional construction and renovation services, such as plumbing, electrical, and mechanical services. It serves data centers, automotive facilities, amusement parks, universities, and manufacturing warehouses.

On March 13, Limbach reported earnings for the fourth quarter of the full year 2023, in which it stated that total revenue remained practically unchanged and net income more than tripled from the year before. Its full-year guidance for total revenue is approximately $510 million to $530 million. Compared to its total revenue for the full year 2023, which was $516 million.

Its share price has more than doubled over this past year due to continued growth prospects for Limbach in the future. Despite its impressive star price appreciation recently, LMB is still trading at a fair valuation, which investors are drawn to.

It beat analysts’ expectations for its latest earnings report and reported 14% year-over-year growth in gross profit and a 12% increase in net cash from operating activities. It’s a robust company with a very strong growth prospect that investors should pay attention to.

VirTra (VTSI)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a simulation equipment manufacturer that provides training technology primarily for the military, law enforcement, and other commercial customers. It offers virtual simulation equipment with varying degrees of wrap-around screens and virtual reality headsets.

On April 1, VTSI reported earnings for the fourth quarter full year 2023, in which it stated that total revenue increased by 34% and net income more than quadrupled to over $8 million.

Following this earnings report, the increase in overall revenue, gross profit, and net income sent shares of VTSI skyrocketing by over 40%. Its management also stated that the overall growth in profits was led by operational changes like streamlining its manufacturing facility.

On April 18, VirTra announced that it received a prototype contract to create an augmented reality program for the U.S. Army, for which Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the primary contractor.

VTSI is a rapidly growing small-cap company that offers investors increased upside potential due to its strong earnings growth and share price appreciation.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is a leading manufacturing company that develops and produces components for the production of aircraft engines. It recently split its business earlier this month. General Electric is now a pure-play aerospace and defense company, and its spin-off GE Verona (NYSE:GEV) is now its power division.

General Electric’s share price has risen by 88% this past year due to increased revenue growth and gross profit margins.

Following its spin-off, GE increased its quarterly dividend by 250% from eight cents per share to twenty-eight cents per share. Now, GE offers investors an annual dividend yield of approximately 0.72%.

After the recent business spin-off, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded General Electric to a buy rating due to increased demand for the production of new airplanes. A number of other financial firms have also upgraded GE following the spin-off.

GE is expected to release its first-quarter earnings results on April 23.

General Electric is poised for growth, especially following its business spin-off. Investors will be anxiously waiting for its first quarter earnings release, which may substantiate the recent attention It has received.

As of this writing, Noah Bolton did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Noah has about a year of freelance writing experience. He’s worked with Investopedia dealing with topics such as the stock market and financial news.

