Stocks
NFTY

The Top Adani Enterprise ETF’s To Short Today On The Hindenburg Research Report

January 25, 2023 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Ben Ward for Fintel ->

This afternoon in Asian trading, the Nathan Anderson founded short-selling activist firm Hindenburg Research published a report on the Indian billionaire and founder Gautam Adani, highlighting the issues of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The report unveils the findings of a 2-year investigation that highlights alleged fraud has occurred for decades.

Hindenburg cites conversations with former senior executives, reviews of thousands of documents and due diligence which was conducted at site visits in several countries.

Hindenburg believes that 5 of the 7 key listed companies have reported current ratios below a value of ‘1’ which indicates near-term liquidity pressure.

The report also cites that The Adani Group has previously been the focus of four major government fraud investigations which have alleged money laundering, theft of taxpayers' funds and corruption with a total value of $17 billion USD.

Hindenburg has identified 38 Mauritius shell companies controlled by Vinod Adani or close associates and further shell entities set up in Cyprus, the UAE, Singapore and several of the Caribbean Islands.

A former trader from Indian broker Elara Securities which holds $3 billion of concentrated Adani shares told Hindenburg “it is obvious that Adani controls the shares” and explained that the funds are intentionally structured to conceal their ultimate beneficial ownership.

Today the group of Adani Stocks will be under the spotlight with traders finding ways to trade the significant news.

The key listed group of Adani companies on the Indian exchange include:

The Fintel platform has highlighted the top 42 ETF’s that hold Adani Enterprises stock. Below we have included the list of the top ETF’s that have a portfolio allocation of greater than 1%:

 

ETF

Shares

Reported

Value

($1000)

Port Allocation

(%)

NFTY - First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

20,135

850

1.96

FEM - First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

128,820

5,437

1.88

EMGF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

355,322

14,101

1.69

INDY - iShares India 50 ETF

165,414

6,981

1.24

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF

1,285,324

51,006

1.22

EEMO - Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

1,431

58

1.17

 

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFTY
FEM
EMGF
INDY
INDA
EEMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.