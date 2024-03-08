The Top 7 Fintech Stocks to Buy in March 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Fintech companies are spearheading a revolutionary shift in their niche, employing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to redefine security and efficiency. Businesses in the fintech space are becoming the go-to over traditional banking methods, with their innovative approaches to investing, borrowing, saving, and trading. This is the backdrop for this article on the top fintech stocks to buy.

Moreover, with the growing shift towards digital and automated financial solutions, fintech entities are set to capture an even bigger market share. Hence, this burgeoning demand signifies a massive opportunity for investors, where selecting the top fintech stocks to buy now becomes imperative. As the fintech landscape continually evolves, powered by AI, investments in these sector leaders could result in considerable long-term financial rewards.

Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V), the credit card behemoth, has proven to be a standout performer in the stock market, nearly doubling its value over the past five years. Moreover, its resilience is particularly notable in its immunity against loan exposure risks, a strategic advantage that effectively safeguards it during economic slowdowns. Also, as consumers persist in using credit and debit cards across all economic cycles, Visa’s position continues to grow.

Its recent quarterly reports further underscore Visa’s impressive trajectory. In the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year, the company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $2.41, surpassing expectations by seven cents. Likewise, revenues hit an impressive $8.6 billion, up 8.9% year-over-year (YOY), while beating forecasts by $50 million. This growth was driven by increased payment, cross-border volume, and processed transactions.

Furthermore, it remains committed to returning value to its shareholders, evidenced by $4.4 billion distributed through dividends and stock buybacks. At its current trajectory, it’s well on its way to achieving a $1 trillion valuation.

Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is a leading force in payment technology and software solutions. It’s been one of the most consistent players in its niche over the past several years, evidenced by its glowing financial metrics. For instance, its 5-year revenue and EBITDA growth stand at a spectacular 25.45% and 28.58%, respectively.

It delivered another surprise in its fourth quarter (Q4), with its GAAP revenue hitting $2.43 billion, representing an 8.1% bump YOY. Perhaps more noteworthy is its operating income’s leap by a staggering 168.1% to $1.72 billion for the year, a testament to its financial strength and operational efficiency. This helps make it one of those top fintech stocks to buy.

Despite the cloud of economic uncertainty, CFO Josh Whipple’s outlook for 2024 remains optimistic, anticipating sustained momentum. Additionally, the upcoming joint venture with Commerzbank is set to launch during the first half of this year, aiming to broaden digital payment services for small—and medium-sized enterprises across Germany.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is an interesting option among fintech stocks, distinguished by its pioneering role in the burgeoning fintech domain. However, its stock has shed a ton of value over the past few years amidst the intensifying competition. Nevertheless, the company continues to demonstrate resilience, with sales surpassing expectations in the past four consecutive quarters. In Q4, it posted a notable 15% surge in payment volumes, posting roughly an 8.71% increase in sales to $8.03 billion. Moreover, it beat analyst EPS estimates by 12 cents while besting revenue estimates by a hefty $156.3 million.

Regardless of its performance, though, it operates in a rather testing market, fraught with uncertainty and questions over the long-term impact of its competition on its declining active account base. However, at just 2.3 times forward sales estimates, it presents a compelling investment case at this time.

Nu Holdings (NU)

São Paulo’s Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a true beacon of innovation and growth in digital banking and financial services. Operating across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, the company effectively taps into burgeoning opportunities presented by robust economic growth and the digitalization sweeping through its markets.

Its success is shown in its impressive Q4 showing, where it saw a spectacular YOY customer increase of 19.3 million, along with a revenue surge to $2.4 billion, a 57% jump from the previous year. Notably, its net interest income for Q4 reached $1.35 billion, effectively doubling the figure from Q4 2022.

Looking ahead, Nu Holdings is poised for further expansion, setting ambitious goals to boost its customer base and credit offerings in Mexico significantly and to achieve substantial loan growth in Brazil. Moreover, through its efficient direct-to-consumer model, Nu Holdings is able to offer interest rates substantially lower than those of its competitors. This strategic advantage underscores the firm’s potential to redefine financial services in its operational regions.

Robinhood (HOOD)

Renowned online brokerage and financial services platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has become a hallmark of innovation in investment services. It effectively pioneered the no-commission trading model, offering its users the ability to trade stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies seamlessly. With its novel business model and innovative prowess, the platform’s revenue growth has been mighty impressive, boasting a 37.33% YOY increase, with a five-year average growth rate of 57.35%, highlighting its incredible market appeal. This makes it one of those top fintech stocks to buy.

Heading into 2024, Robinhood has charted a strategic course aimed at enriching its Gold subscription service. By offering enticing perks such as a 4.9% annual percentage yield (APY) on uninvested cash and a 3% match on Individual Retirement Account (IRA) contributions, Robinhood has meaningfully augmented the value proposition of its premium offering. These enhancements have led to a remarkable uptick in Gold subscriptions, now exceeding 1.3 million subscribers. Moreover, it has teamed up with Gopuff, Grubhub, and Taskrabbit to provide retirement accounts for their gig workers lacking traditional benefits.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) remains a standout investment, evolving from a niche player to a significant force in the banking sector, boasting a promising future in the provision of fintech services. Moreover, its diversification strategy extends beyond traditional lending into financial services and technology platforms, positioning it for sustained growth.

Recent results have been tremendous, to say the least, marked by more than four consecutive quarters of revenue beats and over 25% growth on a YOY basis. It recently delivered its Q4 results where sales of $594 million, up 34% YOY while beating expectations by $22.47 million.

Furthermore, it’s been making major strides towards profitability, with estimates suggesting it could deliver a seven cents per share profit this year after a 36 cents loss per share in 2023. Additionally, analyst expectations suggest earnings could triple by 2025, driven by expansion in non-lending segments and easing macroeconomic pressures. Therefore, SoFi’s blend of financial and technological services makes it an enticing buy, offering a substantial upside.

Adyen (ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY), a Netherlands-based digital payment processing platform, has witnessed its stock price rise more than 92.50%. The incredible upswing is mainly attributable to strategic modifications and encouraging quarterly results affirming its strategic recalibrations.

Furthermore, Adyen’s leadership has sketched an ambitious three-year vision to secure more than 20% annualized revenue growth alongside margin enhancements. This strategic blueprint has significantly eased investor apprehensions that initially triggered periods of subpar financial performance.

Adyen’s 2023 performance has been exceptional, reaffirming its strong market position and potential for further expansion. Its core segments have delivered double-digit growth YOY, culminating in a superb 26% bump in its top-line YOY to $1.79 billion. Moreover, from a profitability standpoint, Adyen continues to impress with its trailing twelve-month free cash flow and net income margins at 94.53% and 43%, respectively. Consequently, Tiipranks’ analysts expect a 12.50% upside from current price levels.

