The Top 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2024

Investors can effectively unlock financial freedom with dividend stocks to buy for a passive income stream. The key to invest in dividend stocks, promising a consistent and growing payout while offering steady capital gains. These assets stand as beacons of stability amidst the turbulence in the stock market, offering a slow but sure path to wealth accumulation.

Companies that have maintained a healthy track record of dividend payments exemplify resilience, capable of weathering virtually any economic fluctuation while generously compensating investors. By focusing on fundamentally strong businesses, investors can secure a source of passive income that thrives across different market conditions. With that said, here are seven attractive dividend stocks to buy, which could potentially sustain your financial well-being through regular dividend income.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a paragon for dividend enthusiasts. Its incredible ability to deliver impressive cash flows has fueled its eye-catching streak of growing shareholder returns, evidenced by dividends that have bloomed for over 60 years. Moreover, despite the forecasted ebb in cash flow this year due to tax-related issues, KO’s long game looks promising for unwavering dividend amplification.

Its financial tenacity is spotlighted by its trailing-twelve-month net income margin of 23.42% and a hefty levered free cash flow margin of 10.63%, indicative of Coca-Cola’s ability as a dividend dispensing titan.

Bolstering its appeal is Coca-Cola’s forward dividend yield of 3.26%, manifesting a generous return of profits to its shareholders with a 68.40% payout ratio. Moreover, it aligns seamlessly with a growth blueprint and an illustrious 61-year track record of growing dividend payouts, positioning KO as a top bet for those hungry for a dependable income stream.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock has made an impressive comeback in the past few quarters, leaving behind the shadow of its regulatory turmoil. Talc lawsuits, looming patent expirations, and stiff Medicare negotiations weighed down its bottom-line results and stock price. However, post the spinoff of its consumer division as Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), it emerges as a more streamlined pharmaceutical entity. Its approach has paid dividends already, outperforming analyst estimates in the past four consecutive quarters across both lines.

Furthermore, its dividend summary continues to paint a promising picture. A forward dividend yield of 2.94% paired with an appealing annual payout of $4.76 per share indicates a powerful return for its investors. Additionally, its sturdy five-year dividend growth rate of 5.75% and an impressive streak of 61 consecutive years of dividend bumps speak to JNJ’s stable and shareholder-friendly disposition.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a global biopharmaceutical business that has established leadership in developing and commercializing innovative medicines in multiple therapeutic areas.

Moreover, the company presents a compelling dividend profile, marked by a forward dividend yield of 3.50% and an annual payout of $6.20 per share. Moreover, its payout ratio stands at an excellent 53.92%, signaling a balance between shareholder redistribution and retained earnings. Additionally, its 5-year dividend growth rate stands at an excellent 8.68%, alongside a decade of consistent dividend growth, underscoring the company’s dynamic approach to enhancing shareholder value and its potential for sustainable financial performance.

My fellow colleague InvestorPlace analyst Chris Markoch highlights the resilience of AbbVie amidst concerns over Humira’s patent expiry in its recent article. According to him, despite fears, AbbVie’s earnings continue to exhibit strength, with Humira maintaining exclusivity in key areas. Moreover, its strategic products, including Rinvoq and Skyrizi, now represent over 25% of the company’s sales, underscoring the firm’s forward momentum.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), with its core in wealth management, is one of the more stable investment options in its niche. Its resilience in the face of economic headwinds is shown by its robust performance, marked by five straight quarters where it has surpassed revenue expectations by significant margins.

In the latest quarter, Morgan Stanley saw a vigorous uptick in its Wealth Management and Investment Management sectors compared to the third quarter (Q3). Moreover, its net revenues of $12.9 billion edged past the $12.8 billion consensus and, on a year-over-year (YOY) basis, were at $12.7 billion.

Furthermore, the company’s forward dividend yield of 3.93%, coupled with its five-year dividend growth rate of 23.66%, is nothing short of impressive, showcasing a dynamic increase in shareholder value. This and a consistent decade-long dividend growth record underpins investor confidence in MS stock as a true beacon of enduring fiscal strength.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) carries a century-old legacy, building a massive global network specializing in automotive and industrial parts distribution. Many were concerned over the potential impact of the electric vehicle (EV) boom on GPC’s business, given the lower mechanical complexity involved in the production of EVs compared to traditional cars. However, the anticipated surge in EV adoption has hit a pause of late, granting GPC some breathing room.

Nevertheless, in the face of these evolving sector dynamics, GPC is holding its own. It posted a splendid adjusted profit of $2.26 per share, a 27.7% YOY bump, eclipsing consensus estimates. Moreover, CEO Paul Donahue stands firm on the company’s strategic investments to fuel long-term growth. With an eye on the future, GPC is driving towards earnings expansion at a rapid pace along with widening sales horizons, unscored by targeted sales initiatives and a strategic corporate restructure promising greater efficiency. More importantly, for income investors, GPC yields an excellent 2.70%, with 67 years of payout growth. All in all, it’s one of those top dividend stocks to buy.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is often deemed the go-to ‘safe’ stock for discerning investors. As a juggernaut in the consumer staples sector, P&G boasts a portfolio of timeless brands, assuring sustained consumer loyalty regardless of external headwinds. Such enduring demand grants P&G considerable leverage in pricing, a force it has used effectively in maintaining its A-graded profitability.

Moreover, the firm’s leadership remains steadfast in its pledge for value creation and resilient expansion, as shown in the most recent results. P&G’s operating cash flow blossomed to $5.1 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2024, with net sales up 3% to $21.4 billion. Adding to its luster is the recent declaration of its 67th successive annual dividend hike, a testament to P&G’s unwavering dedication to increasing shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a giant in the traditional energy space, providing essential services within the crude oil, natural gas, and natural liquid gas arenas. It operates as a vital cog in the wheel in the energy distribution network, reaping the benefits of growing consumption. Its business model, anchored in fixed-fee, long-term contracts, ensures a consistent revenue stream.

Furthermore, the company’s financial prowess was on full display in Q4, delivering a GAAP EPS of 72 cents outpacing expectations by four cents. Impressively, sales climbed to $14.62 billion, marking a 7.1% YOY jump while surpassing forecasts by a substantial $2.34 billion. This financial upswing is propelled by a record-breaking 15% surge in crude oil volume to 2.6 million barrels per day.

Enterprise Products Partners’ dividend story is equally compelling, boasting a forward dividend yield of 7.42% and an annual payout of $2.06 per share. Additionally, its streak of 25 years of uninterrupted dividend growth underlines the company’s steadfast commitment to building long-term shareholder value. This makes it one of those top dividend stocks to buy.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

