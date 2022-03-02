The Top 5 Stocks to Buy in March 2022

March is here, and you may be asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now?" I've got your back! I have five stock picks for you to explore. Many of these stocks have been beaten down from recent highs, and I believe they are opportunities to accumulate at these levels and lower.

In the video below, I provide the following stock picks:

Two cybersecurity stocks that benefit from the Russia/Ukraine crisis

One financials stock that has sold off from the Russian financial fallout

One semiconductor stock that is being sold off with the sector due to Russian sanctions

One software stock that should benefit from tax season

One reopening stock that benefits from U.S. domestic travel

My favorite stock on the list is Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Zscaler provides customers with a security stack as a cloud service, which offers lower cost and complexity than old school, traditional gateway methods. Zscaler's global infrastructure brings internet gateways closer to users all around the world, creating a faster and more streamlined experience. The company enables work-from-anywhere cloud security in a highly scalable fashion. Additionally, Russian cyberattacks are on the rise, and these threats are pushing cybersecurity stocks high. I believe Zscaler is a top SaaS stock to own for the next 5-10 years, and the recent sell-off after earnings creates a buying opportunity.

Please watch the below video for more information, the price levels I'm buying at, and five additional stock picks.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 1, 2022. The video was published on March 1, 2022.

