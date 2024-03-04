The Top 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy in March 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Though often more volatile than large-cap stocks, the small and mid-cap companies of the Russell 2000 sometimes hold hidden gems. If you want to make an intelligent investment and buy stocks with plenty of potential for real returns, look no further.

We have compiled some of this year’s best-performing stocks from the Russell 2000. These three companies are in some of the best positions in their respective markets to continue making giant leaps in revenue growth, showing great promise.

To give you more insight, we’ll walk you through these companies’ strategies to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented to them and what it could mean for your returns this year.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) embodies the idea of a “growth prospect” in stocks, with the company’s very own slogan of “building a better world.” Despite recent engineering construction industry challenges, Fluor showcased its resilience with sustained revenue growth of 13% from 2022 to 2023, ending the year at $2.73 adjusted earnings per share.

With changes and innovation affecting global infrastructure and supply chains, Fluor is in a better place than ever to capitalize. Bills such as the $3 trillion infrastructure deal passed by President Biden create a significant demand for engineering and technology services in construction and energy that Fluor can provide.

Fluor is not just waiting for the world to change but is taking profit-driving actions of its own. Fluor Corporation prioritizes diversifying its portfolio and market reach by venturing into renewable energy, hydrogen, and life sciences sectors.

On top of solid financials, diversified markets, and commitments to sustainability and social progress, Flour Corporation shows a promising future for continued growth and significant returns for investors amidst high demand in the construction and technology sectors this year.

ACM Research (ACMR)

Positioned as a leading supplier for one of the largest producers of semiconductors, ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) has shown a stellar performance so far this year with no signs of stopping. ACM Research smashed earnings expectations for 2023, reporting a 43% boost in revenue and nearly doubling earnings per share from 2022.

ACM Research supplies semiconductor cleaning equipment primarily to Chinese manufacturers. Despite a slow growth period in 2023, demand for semiconductors is expected to bounce back in 2024, hard.

With any growth in demand for production comes a demand for ACM Research and their cutting-edge wafer-cleaning technology. There is no better time for investors to take advantage of this expected growth, with the revenue outlook of anywhere between $650 million and $725 million this year.

Valued at $33.91 at the time of writing, ACM research is an excellent buy on the Russell 2000 to capitalize on the projected rebound in semiconductor demand.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium just saw a record-setting price jump in January of this year, setting up companies like Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) to start production and rake in huge revenue this year. Since last year’s price doubling, UEC also ended 2023 with $107.2 million in revenue and a profit margin of 3.52%.

Uranium Energy Corp. only ventured from an exploration-stage company to starting production this year to take advantage of the booming, highly profitable uranium market. Uranium Energy Corp. officially announced a complete restart of its unhedged uranium production in Wyoming to keep on track with this trend.

Many expect considerable revenue boosts this year along with the rise in demand. Uranium Energy Corp. is a buy with fantastic potential for growth and rewarding investors with profits resulting from this exciting growing market.

