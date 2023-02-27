The Top 3 Growth Stocks to Play the Metaverse Trend

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The metaverse has been met with significant skepticism and considerable loss so far. But don’t write the industry or metaverse growth stocks off just yet. According to a recent McKinsey report, the revenue opportunity within the metaverse could reach $5 trillion by 2030. In fact, “Within a decade, the metaverse has the potential to drive a very different world,” says the report. “By 2030, it is entirely plausible that more than 50 percent of live events could be held in the metaverse.”

We also have to consider that metaverse platforms grew by 15 million users year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023 to 520 million monthly active users. About 120 companies are working on metaverse technologies, including digital twins. Plus, according to S&P Capital IQ Pro, metaverse investor transactions topped $24 billion this year so far, as noted by Fierce Electronics. So, skepticism or not, there’s life in the metaverse.

That being said, here are three metaverse growth stocks to consider.

Ticker Company Price RBLX Roblox $36.83 U Unity Software $29.48 NVDA Nvidia $235.88

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is the closest thing to a mainstream metaverse. With a mission to build a human co-experience platform that enables billions of users to come together to play, learn, communicate and explore, it’s one of the top metaverse stocks to consider.

For one, earnings are showing signs of improvement. For its December quarter, the company posted a loss of 48 cents a share, which was better than estimates for a loss of 52 cents. Bookings – a leading indicator for future revenue – jumped to $899.4 million, which was well above expectations for $881.4 million.

Second, while the company still hasn’t shown a profit, RBLX is in growth mode, announcing users spent more than 12.8 billion hours engaged with its online video-game platform during Q4, up 18% from the final quarter of 2021. That’s a major sign for the company’s future.

Unity Software (U)

At the moment, Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock is nothing to write home about. Along with most stocks, it’s become a volatile mess. But don’t write off U stock just yet. This is the company that’s developing 2D, 3D, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications, creating immersive and interactive experiences. That alone positions Unity as a top metaverse stock to own.

Even better, Unity CEO John Riccitiello talked about the importance of real-time 3D in developing metaverse experiences. AR and VR will undoubtedly play a critical role in creating immersive metaverse experiences, where Unity’s 3D tools come in to the mix.

According to Fast Company:

“Unity is used to create games for mobile, consoles, PCs, and AR/VR — the latter of which, you may have heard, is a key component of the so-called metaverse. All of which is to say: Already Unity is a go-to tool for building metaverse experiences.”

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which provides the processing power needed to run artificial intelligence (AI) applications, could see a significant revenue and share price boost because of it. Earlier this week, NVDA ran higher in anticipation of its AI-involved future. In fact, Chief Executive Jensen Huang told analysts that activity around Nvidia’s AI infrastructure “has gone through the roof” since the public debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as noted by MarketWatch.

Even Goldman Sachs upgraded NVDA to a buy rating on the accelerating AI story. “We believe the acceleration in AI development/adoption across cloud hyperscalers as well as enterprises will, if anything, serve to extend the company’s leadership position as customers with any sense of urgency will lean on solutions that are scalable and available today,” Goldman said.

Additionally, the company posted earnings per share of 88 cents, as compared to expectations of 81 cents. Revenue came in at $6.05 billion, which was better than estimates for $6 billion.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

