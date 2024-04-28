The Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The future of the U.S. economy holds promise despite recent fluctuations. After a robust rebound from the pandemic recession, unemployment remains low, wages are increasing, and families and businesses continue to spend confidently. This sustained economic activity and ongoing investments suggest resilience in facing challenges like inflation. While rising prices may pose hurdles, they also reflect increased consumer demand and economic vitality. As Americans adapt their spending habits in response to changing circumstances, such as adjusting dining out frequency or opting for more cost-effective grocery choices, they demonstrate flexibility that can contribute to long-term stability. Overall, the economy’s underlying strengths, including solid employment levels and consumer optimism, point towards a positive trajectory for sustained growth and recovery for these top growth stocks in the coming months.

The economy is in a turbulent period, so now is the perfect time to invest in top growth stocks. You might be able to score a deal before the value rises.

Micron (MU)

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is a designer, developer and manufacturer of computer memory and data storage. Its valuation jumped 39% YTD and has a 12-month median price target of $131, an increase of 17%.

The global semiconductor market, an extensive and competitive industry, is projected to grow from $573.44 billion to $1,380.79 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.20% over seven years. As the industry evolves, Micron can leverage its vital position to expand its share of this lucrative market.

Financially, MU reported remarkable performance that beat expectations and offered upbeat guidance. The company saw revenue jump to $5.82 billion from $3.69 billion in Q2 2023. Furthermore, MU brought in an astonishing $793 million in net income and reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, significantly higher than last year.

The most significant catalyst behind Micron’s success comes from its substantial government funding. Recently, the chipmaker announced an agreement under the 2022 Chips Act, including $6.1 billion in grants and up to $7.5 billion in loans from the Commerce Department. This funding will be used to build two new manufacturing plants in Clay, New York and one in Boise, Idaho. The Boise plant is expected to start production in 2026, while the New York plants will be finished in 2028 and 2029. As Micron expands its manufacturing footprint in the U.S., expect revenue and profit to skyrocket.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a SaaS and hardware company that specializes in services, devices and solutions internationally. It has created and licensed Windows and the Office Suite of web applications, such as Microsoft Word, Excel, etc.

MSFT has seen rapidly increasing profit and revenue, with YOY quarterly revenue growth of 33%. This revenue is expected to proliferate due to rising EPS estimates and demand for cloud computing solutions. Due to this, analysts predict an average growth potential of 8.26%. A profit margin of 36% with an FCF of $58.68 billion shows this leading company’s strong financials.

The AI/ML sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21%, reaching $2.03 trillion by 2030. Such a drastic increase in annual growth for this sector has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for solid cloud computing solutions. This is one of Microsoft’s strong suits. Additionally, adopting AI in Microsoft Office Suite will likely increase consumer demand. This paints a bright future for Microsoft’s short, medium and extended growth.

In conclusion, broader market trends and Microsoft’s strategic positioning position this stock for rapid growth.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has become an internet-based business enterprise primarily providing e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence (AI) services. AMZN’s current stock of $179.79 grew 71% in the past year.

The Global Consumer Discretionary Sector’s analysts are optimistic about this industry. They expect annual earnings growth of 34% over the next five years. Companies in this industry have grown revenues by 9.6% per year.

AMZN had such historical growth in Q4 2023. It’s revenue of $169.96 billion grew 13.91% YOY, beating the analysts’ expectations by 2.23%. AMZN also reported a net income of $10.62 billion and diluted EPS of $1.01. They grew 3721.58% and 3189.47% YOY, respectively. Its net income especially beat the analysts’ expectations by 24.44%. Overall, Q4 2023 was a success for AMZN.

Amazon recently announced that it would invest $11 billion in Indiana to build data centers and employ 26,000 full- and part-time staff. This may not seem like bringing Amazon that much dramatic change, but big technology companies nowadays, such as OpenAI’s viral ChatGPT, have been racing over the past year. AI is the industry’s next key growth driver. The IEDC will offer Amazon Web Services data center sale tax exemptions for eligible capital investments and some performance-based incentives through this investment.

This investment will keep Amazon’s leading-edge stock.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

