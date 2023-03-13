The Top 3 Growth Stocks in Quantum Computing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum computing may be another game-changing investment opportunity.

Early last year, a team of Australian researchers proved that near error-free quantum computing is possible, which could help the world solve extremely complex problems in just seconds. In fact, “Today’s publication shows our operations were 99 percent error-free,” says Professor Andrea Morello from the University of New South Wales-Sydney, in a press release.

“When the errors are so rare, it becomes possible to detect them and correct them when they occur. This shows that it is possible to build quantum computers that have enough scale, and enough power, to handle meaningful computation.”

It could even help reduce the need for human and animal testing. Quantum computing may even help speed up financing and data speed. It may even be able to help with climate change issues and the potential discovery of CO2 catalysts. The list goes on.

So, how can we invest in a world with quantum computers? Here are three ways.

Ticker Company Price QTUM Defiance Quantum ETF $43.07 IONQ IonQ Inc. $4.56 NVDA Nvidia $229.65

Quantum Computing Growth Stocks: Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

One of the best ways to diversify your portfolio with quantum computing growth stocks with less cost is with an ETF, like the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM). At $44.30 a share, with an expense ratio of 0.40%, the ETF provides exposure to companies at the forefront of cloud computing, quantum computing, machine learning, and other transformative computing technologies.

Some of its top holdings include Wipro Ltd. (NYSE:WIT), Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK), and ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON). If you were to buy each of these stocks individually, it would cost far more than the $44.30 price tag on the ETF.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Quantum computing pure-play, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), says the industry could be worth about $65 billion by 2030. Even better, it’s telling investors it’s well-prepared for growth. In fact, it just announced it achieved $24.5 million in bookings for the full-year 2022 – an increase of 50% year over year.

“In the past two years, we have exceeded our expectations for bookings, largely due to overwhelming customer demand for quantum computing hardware and software in the near term,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO.”During these turbulent times when the entire world is dealing with a challenging economic environment, IonQ is hitting and exceeding the expectations that we shared with the market in advance of taking the company public. Now, we are focused on ramping up the manufacturability of our quantum computers to meet this demand.”

Even better, the U.S. Air Force announced a $13.4 million contract with IONQ. It also announced a project with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory – which is part of the U.S. Department of Energy to research benchmark circuits for the discovery of new quantum chemistry applications. It’s even working with Hyundai Motor to develop IonQ’s quantum computers machine vision algorithms capable of conducting object detection on three-dimensional data from autonomous vehicles.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Aside from its massive involvement with the artificial intelligence story, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is developing quantum computers using GPUs. In fact, it released cuQuantum, a software development kit (SDK) of optimized libraries and tools for accelerating quantum computing workflows. Also, with NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, developers can use cuQuantum to speed up quantum circuit simulations based on state vector and tensor network methods by orders of magnitude, as noted by the company.

As noted by InvestorPlace contributor Joel Baglole, “Without Nvidia’s technology, much of the improvements of quantum computing, AI, and other areas of science wouldn’t be possible.”

