The Top 3 ETFs to Profit From the AI Surge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With many companies and government agencies adopting AI, the sector’s revenue this year will exceed $500 billion. Given the hugeness of that figure, many companies are going to profit a great deal from the proliferation of AI. On the other hand, some overvalued AI stocks are likely to sink meaningfully going forward. Therefore, getting exposure to many AI stocks in order to profit from the success of a multitude of companies within the sector and minimize risk makes a great deal of sense. For investors who want to follow the latter strategy while buying just one name or a few names, here are the three top AI ETFs to buy.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

Source: GoodStudio / Shutterstock

Unlike many AI ETFs, the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) is actively managed. In other words, instead of being bound to own a particular set of stocks, the ETF’s managers buy and sell equities based on companies’ performance and outlook.

Moreover, nearly 20% of the ETF’s assets are allocated to companies that I believe are well-positioned to do exceptionally well over the medium and long-term. Such as: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Microsoft and Amazon both have exceptionally strong CEOs, while the AI offerings of Alphabet and Baidu are being greatly underestimated. Alphabet is the ETF’s fifth largest holding and Baidu is ninth on its list. As a result, I view CHAT as one of the top AI ETFs to buy.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT)

Source: TStudious / Shutterstock

Like the CHAT, the Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) has a significant amount of exposure to AI stocks that I believe are being meaningfully undervalued by the Street. Nearly 7% of the IGT’s assets consist of the shares of Alphabet, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) accounts for 4.4% of its holdings.

Two other very strong holdings are Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which is making highly capable generative AI chips and is poised to become a chip-making powerhouse., And Micron (NASDAQ:MU), which is benefiting from the strong demand for its memory.

IGPT stock has climbed 21% so far in 2024.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Source: Shutterstock

As Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has noted, training and delivering AI requires enormous amounts of computing power and data storage. And, data centers provide for both of those needs. Consequently, the Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQGM:VPN) is very well-positioned to benefit from these needs.

The firm’s largest holding at 12.5%, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), is a huge owner of data centers. Its fourth largest holding at 9.2%, Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), is another major owner of data centers. Coming in eighth on the list is Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI), whose hardware offerings are used by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). SMCI accounts for over 4% of VPN’s assets.

VPN has underperformed the S&P 500, rising only 7% versus the S&P’s 11% increase. But I believe that VPN’s performance will improve. Especially as investors become aware of the extent to which data center operators will benefit from the proliferation of AI.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held long positions in SMCI, AMZN and INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to theInvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Top 3 ETFs to Profit From the AI Surge appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.