The Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With the Most Growth Potential

This year is promising for the whole crypto ecosystem itself. We have many events that contribute to a great expansion from a rotation of liquidity from traditional markets, to the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Halving. In order to take advantage of this great wave of good returns, we must have in sight good projects with great growth potential. Here are three top cryptocurrencies that take advantage of this great boom. Don’t not be left out of the returns to come.

Nexo (NEXO)

To start with cryptocurrencies with great growth potential, we have a fully committed startup with Nexo (NEXO-USD). They have served more than 5 million users who are completely satisfied. They are located in more than 200 regions, and have processed approximately $130 billion.

NEXO offers advantages such as preferential lending rates and repayments when traded on the open market.

Its investment arm, Nexo Ventures, has grown to more than 60 portfolio companies. This, undoubtedly, represents growth for the project itself.

Among its innovative products is the Nexo Card whose card facilitates daily transactions with cryptocurrencies. They have also implemented Automated Futures Trading for those who love speculation and exercise trading. This product has activation orders.

However, the Automated Futures Trading was implemented with incredible options. It allows a leverage of up to 50 times for those treaders who want to take advantage of market swings and generate exponential returns.

To top it all off, they also offer a product called Dual Investment. This allows users to earn high interest rates while viewing some investment options.

Casper (CSPR)

The next on the list is Casper (CSPR-USD), which is not just another cryptocurrency in the ecosystem.

This blockchain is unique as it is based on the Casper CBC specification. CSPR seeks to evolve blockchain technology.

They have recently teamed up with Ledger Live, who are the security custodian par excellence for crypto users. This partnership has been made possible thanks to Zondax, who is a great and trusted partner. In addition to that, in their background they have a track record of more than 50 applications.

This great strategic move allows the Casper Network experience to be secure and very easy to use.

In addition to this wonderful partnership, they are going for more. Team Finance is establishing a partnership with Casper to facilitate the launch and management of tokens in the Casper universe. No doubt, this would streamline everything within the blockchain.

Sei (SEI)

And to close the list, if the previous two projects seemed incredible to you, well, Sei (SEI-USD) certainly exceeds expectations. This project is designed specifically for trading, and also offers exchanges and great advantages.

It is not an ordinary blockchain. It is exclusively for decentralized exchanges, better known as DEXes.

Sei offers everything to DEXes, solving and addressing the challenges of the ecosystem. It offers reliability, scalability and speed.

To demonstrate their strong commitment to the ecosystem and to their great work, they have invested $50 million in an ecosystem and liquidity fund. This fund serves as a great enabler for DeFi applications, thus ensuring that they thrive within the platform.

One of the great attributes that makes them stand out is that, while other exchanges constantly struggle with smart contracts on Layer 1 blockchains, this project is in charge of doing it within Layer 1 itself. This undoubtedly marks the great difference of this project with others within the crypto ecosystem.

