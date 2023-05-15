The Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the crypto market evolves, identifying the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2023 becomes increasingly important. With the potential for cryptocurrency winners and exciting developments on the horizon, keeping a close eye on the landscape is essential.

Discovering the best cryptocurrencies for 2023 is a captivating endeavor, as the crypto market presents many opportunities.

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, identifying the potential winners for 2023 is key. These digital assets show strong market positioning, robust communities, and promising growth trajectories. By analyzing adoption, innovation, regulation, and industry trends, we will unveil the potential cryptocurrency winners in 2023.

Cosmos (ATOM-USD)

Source: Stanslavs via Shutterstock

Cosmos (ATOM-USD) has positioned itself as a promising project with its innovative approach to facilitating seamless communication and integration between various blockchains.

Cosmos enables blockchain platforms to inter-operate, using the Cosmos Hub as the coordinating Proof-of-Stake blockchain. It connects with external blockchains like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), using the IBC protocol.

If you want to know more about the top two cryptos in the industry, here is a great piece from Josh profiling them alongside other coins.

ATOM serves as Cosmos’ native asset. By staking ATOM tokens, users enhance network security, earn staking rewards, and receive a share of collected transaction fees.

While predicting the best cryptocurrencies for 2023 can be challenging, Cosmos has garnered attention for its potential to solve the scalability and compatibility issues hindering blockchain technology’s growth and adoption.

Litecoin (LTC-USD)

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Launched in October 2011, Litecoin (LTC-USD) is one of the earliest “altcoins” in the cryptocurrency market. It shares a strong foundation with Bitcoin, initially starting as a modified version of Bitcoin’s codebase.

Litecoin distinguishes itself in several ways. It boasts a maximum coin supply of 84 million, four times larger than Bitcoin’s. Litecoin has a targeted block time of 2.5 minutes, which is four times faster than Bitcoin’s targeted block time.

While similar to Bitcoin in utilizing Proof-of-Work for consensus, Litecoin differentiates itself by employing a distinct hash function, called “scrypt.”

Litecoin has served as an experimental platform for testing technologies subsequently adopted by Bitcoin. Segregated Witness (SegWit) was first implemented on the Litecoin network before being introduced to Bitcoin.

Litecoin is often called the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” offering cheaper and faster transactions than Bitcoin, making it suitable for everyday payments.

Previous LTC rallies before halvings indicate that the LTC markets will be closely monitored in 2023. That is why the token is one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2023.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Source: Rcc_Btn / Shutterstock.com

Solana (SOL-USD) has emerged as a strong contender for cryptocurrency success, thanks to its cutting-edge technology and expanding ecosystem.

Solana is a high-performance smart contracts platform capable of processing thousands of low-cost transactions per second. It uses a unique architecture with a Proof-of-History algorithm and Proof-of-Stake consensus.

Founded by Anatoly Yakovenko in 2018, Solana’s mainnet launched in March 2020 and gained significant adoption in 2021. Despite the 2022 bear market affecting SOL’s value, Solana boasts an impressive ecosystem in the crypto industry.

Solana Labs recently unveiled a ChatGPT plugin, enabling users to interact with Solana through an AI-powered chatbot. The open-source implementation simplifies tasks like checking wallet balances, making token transfers, and purchasing NFTs on the Solana blockchain.

Additionally, the Solana Foundation announced a $1 million fund to support projects combining AI technology with the Solana blockchain. Grant amounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 will be disbursed.

With the popularity of AI, Solana’s AI-driven initiatives could generate increased interest in SOL.

Done with this list, but still want to learn about crypto? Take a look at this list from my colleague Muslim. For crypto enthusiasts seeking some thrill and willing to embrace a certain level of risk, it offers a comprehensive list. Enjoy your investment journey!

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post The Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.