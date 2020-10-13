The Top 3 Credit Cards for Shopping on Amazon Prime Day

Image source: Getty Images

Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, is almost here. The event, which technically lasts 48 hours, will take place on Oct. 13 and 14. Although it usually occurs in July, Amazon decided to hold it later this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps you're excited for Prime Day and you already know what you'll buy, or you plan to just look around and see if any deals jump out at you. Either way, Amazon's sales aren't the only way to save. You can also significantly boost your savings by using the right credit card when you check out.

1. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card starts you off with a $100 bonus you can spend on those Prime Day sales. As soon as your application is approved, you'll get a $100 gift card loaded to your Amazon account.

This no-annual-fee card earns 5% back at Amazon, which obviously includes all your Prime Day shopping. It also offers 5% at Whole Foods, 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% back on all other purchases. You can redeem rewards as cash back or toward Amazon purchases.

If you're looking for credit cards you can get last-minute that you'll be able to use on Prime Day, this one will do the trick. Amazon will load the card directly to your account's payment methods upon approval, so you don't need to wait until you get the physical card in the mail to use it.

2. Discover itÂ® Cash Back

The Discover itÂ® Cash Back has rotating bonus categories that you must activate every quarter. After you activate, it earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined quarterly purchases across those categories.

As you may have guessed, Amazon is currently one of the categories where this card earns 5% back. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Discover itÂ® Cash Back's bonus categories are Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com.

This Discover card also has a 0% intro APR on purchases (and balance transfers) for 14 months, which can help if you need a little extra time to pay off your Prime Day purchases in full.

Another noteworthy perk of this card, and of all Discover credit cards, is that the rewards you earn in the first year are doubled. Earned $500 cash back after one year with the Discover itÂ® Cash Back? Discover will add another $500 to your balance. There's no limit to the bonus cash back you can earn this way. Since the card doesn't charge an annual fee, it's an excellent value overall.

3. Amazon Prime Store Card

Prime members have another credit card option in the Amazon Prime Store Card. Like the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, it offers 5% cash back at Amazon, doesn't have an annual fee, and gets loaded to your account as a payment method right away. There are a few key differences with the Amazon Prime Store Card, though:

It can only be used at Amazon. Because of that, you may have a better chance of approval for this card if you have a less-than-stellar credit score.

It has zero-interest financing offers ranging from six to 24 months, depending on the price of the purchase. These are deferred-interest offers where you'll be charged interest going back to the purchase date if you don't pay off your full balance within the promotional period.

Its standard sign-up bonus is a $10 gift card, but Amazon sometimes has different offers of up to $100 available.

The Amazon Prime Store Card is a good fit if your credit score is still a work in progress or you want to finance an Amazon purchase.

Choosing a credit card for Prime Day

You can't go wrong with any of these three no-annual-fee credit cards for Prime Day. They all currently earn 5% back at Amazon. Both Amazon credit cards offer that as a regular rate and the Discover itÂ® Cash Back offers 5% on up to $1,500 in combined purchases across Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com this quarter after you activate.

If you're not sure which one to pick, here's a quick recap of each card's other important perks:

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card gets you an instant $100 gift card, and you can use it on Amazon immediately after approval.

The Discover itÂ® Cash Back doubles the cash back you earn in the first year and gives you new bonus categories every quarter.

The Amazon Prime Store Card is easier to get approved for if your credit isn't the best, has zero-interest financing offers, and is also available as a payment method in your Amazon account right after you're approved.

