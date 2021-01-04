The Top 3 'Buy the Dips' Stocks for 2021

If I had a dollar for each time I heard an analyst say that we should "buy the dips," I would probably have a few bucks, although there is a good chance I would have lost it trying to follow such vague advice. There are a lot of problems with someone simply saying “buy the dips,” but the main one is a lack of specificity. I mean, what constitutes a dip? And what should you buy when you identify one?

There are times, however, when it is a valid strategy. If you like the long-term prospects of some stocks but are nervous about current valuations, waiting for a pullback to prompt buying makes sense.

With that in mind, here are the top three stocks I will be watching with a view to buying should they fall a certain percentage from a high mark in 2021.

1: Tesla (TSLA): Tesla is the ultimate buy the dips stocks and has been for some time. That is not just because it keeps going up as the company demonstrates rapid growth, but also because there are frequent pullbacks that investors can use to their advantage. Every now and again, a well-meaning analyst at a major Wall Street firm will look at Tesla from a conventional valuation perspective and, failing to understand that it is not a conventional company or stock, will declare it massively overvalued, publish a ridiculously low target price, and prompt some selling.

History tells us that that, or some other temporary negativity caused by an Elon Musk utterance, or exaggerated stories of safety issues, or yet another “competitor” becoming trendy, or whatever, will cause a drop of between ten and twenty-five percent in TSLA.

As the chart below, which marks such pullbacks since the beginning of August with blue arrows, shows, though, history also tells us that they are buying opportunities:

The problem is that some of the pullbacks in TSLA can be quite large, so a “buy the dips” strategy on the stock demands patience. In this case, I would wait for around a fifteen percent drop before jumping in but if you can be disciplined about it, TSLA is one of the best “buy the dips” stocks around.

2: Micron Technologies (MU): Micron is more of a sector play than an individual stock story as with TSLA. Semiconductors as a whole have a great long-term bull case and there are a few that you could use to play that. However, my preference is for MU for two main reasons. They are an American company, which gives transparency, and used the downturn in the industry a few years ago to make acquisitions and establish a dominant market position. Semiconductors are on a tear right now, but the commoditization of the product makes for an inherent cyclicality that result in regular pullbacks, even in the course of a long, strong move up such as we are seeing now.

Given that, the fact that MU closed last year at an all-time record high means that a pullback of some kind is likely in the next month or so, while the long-term dynamics of the shift to tech solutions among corporations means that such a move will be temporary. That makes MU an ideal candidate for this strategy.

3: FedEx (FDX): The long-term case for FedEx, indeed for logistics stocks in general, is well known but still powerful. The pandemic has accelerated a shift to online versus in-person shopping around the world, resulting in increased global demand for package deliveries. Add in the potential cost-saving impact of driverless vehicles (for hub-to-hub shipments rather than hub-to-doorstep, where delivery is needed) and there is a good chance the industry as a whole is entering a time of rising demand and falling costs.

The most interesting thing about FDX is that it is one that is right now in the kind of drop back in a long-term upward trend that I am talking about here.

There has been a fifteen percent drop since the high achieved on December 9, with early indications this morning of a retreat from a significant support level formed on October 30. If that bounce consolidates over the next day or two and then support at around $254 holds, FDX will be an immediate candidate for buying the dip.

Make no mistake, there are times when attempting to buy a surging stock on a dip can be frustrating, or even costly. At times, you will miss opportunities, or worse still, buy in relatively early in a major move down. That means that you need to do three things: Accept that sometimes there just won’t be a big enough pullback and you will miss a move up, check for legitimate reasons for a decline before buying, and use stop-loss orders to guard against extended drops. If you can do those things, TSLA, MU, and FDX all offer good chances to actually “buy the dips” profitably in 2021.

