The Top 10 Most-Visited Hotel, Cruise, and Casino Websites in June 2022

One common theme across the travel and hospitality industry is the remarkable recovery in demand. However, not all companies in the industry will benefit similarly from this rebound. Using TipRanks’ website traffic screener, let’s look at the 10 most-visited hotel, cruise, and casino websites in June.

This is important as looking at websites that scored the most visits compared to the prior year could be a solid starting point to identify top businesses that are outgrowing others.

TipRanks’ website traffic screener tracks changes in consumer behavior and helps gauge the impact of the changes on a company’s financials and stock price. Besides offering traffic data for a company’s website, it tracks all of its domains and their traffic, which is unique to TipRanks.

Along with web visits, let’s combine TipRanks’ other valuable datasets, such as analysts’ recommendations and insider and hedge fund signals, to shed more light on companies’ business growth.

Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in June 2022

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR)

Rank: #10

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 40.57%

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and resorts worldwide. Per the website traffic tool, the number of visits to marriott.com was up 40.57% year-over-year in June 2022. Moreover, traffic has increased by 19.90% this year compared to the previous year.

After the solid Q1 performance, website traffic trends for the company reveal a further improvement in the business environment. Visit trends show that MAR could benefit from higher occupancy and a continued recovery in demand. It’s worth mentioning that MAR resumed its dividend payments after two years, highlighting the management’s confidence in future cash flows and continuous improvement in the operating environment.

MAR stock sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on six Buy and seven Hold recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $185 indicates 34.29% upside potential over the next 12 months. While analysts are cautiously optimistic, MAR stock has negative signals from hedge fund managers who sold 762.9K MAR shares in the last quarter. Moreover, insiders sold MAR shares worth $367.4K during the same period.

According to our data-driven stock score, MAR stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10 as macro uncertainty could play spoilsport.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H)

Rank: #9

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 43.11%

Hyatt is a leading global hospitality company. The website traffic to hyatt.com gained 43.11% year-over-year in June. Meanwhile, website traffic has increased by 34.57% year-to-date.

Hyatt’s website traffic trends are in line with management’s recent business update. Hyatt announced that its system-wide comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) remains strong. Moreover, the favorable forward booking trends and strong demand suggest that Hyatt is in for a robust summer travel season.

It has received three Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $96.11 indicates 29.60% upside potential over the next 12 months.

As the investment environment has turned pessimistic due to the fear of a recession, Hyatt stock has negative indicators from hedge funds and insiders. Hedge fund managers sold 673.5K shares of Hyatt in the last three months. Moreover, insiders sold shares worth $72.9K during the same period.

All in all, Hyatt stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 4 out of 10.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT)

Rank: #8

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 50.39%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a leading hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 brands comprising 6,800 properties. Per the website traffic tool, the number of visits to hilton.com was up 50.39% year-over-year in June 2022. Further, website traffic has increased by 29.50% year-to-date.

The website visit trends show near-term demand strength. However, this recovery in demand is battling macro headwinds, keeping analysts sidelined on HLT stock.

HLT stock sports a Hold rating consensus on TipRanks based on three Buy and seven Hold recommendations. Additionally, the analysts’ average price target of $149.10 indicates 33.61% upside potential over the next 12 months. HLT stock has a negative signal from hedge funds, with hedge funds decreasing their holdings by 4.4M shares in the last three months.

Nevertheless, HLT stock has positive indications from insiders who added 251.1K shares during the same period. Overall, HLT stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN)

Rank: #7

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 78.17%

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming assets focused on casino and distributed gaming operations. Compared to the prior year, the number of visits to thestrat.com and seven other websites increased 78.17% in June 2022. Further, traffic is up about 112.96% this year.

The robust website visits indicate that GDEN is set to deliver solid Q2 performance. The company expects occupancy to improve as it has not seen signs of a slowdown in demand.

GDEN stock has a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on four Buy recommendations. Additionally, the analysts’ average price target of $64.50 indicates 71.31% upside potential over the next 12 months.

While hedge funds have increased their holdings in GDEN stock by 126.9K shares in the last three months, 2.8% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have lowered their holdings in one month. GDEN stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH)

Rank: #6

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 128.26%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is a global cruise company that owns a fleet of 28 ships. The website traffic to ncl.com gained 128.26% year-over-year in June. Meanwhile, it has jumped 82.89% so far this year.

While strong traffic points to an improvement in booking trends, uncertainty from economic weakness remains a drag.

NCL stock received five Buy and six Hold recommendations and sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $19.73 indicates 80.02% upside potential over the next 12 months.

It’s worth noting that hedge funds added 1.9M NCLH stock in the last three months, while insiders bought NCLH stock worth 1.5M during the same period. Meanwhile, bloggers are also upbeat about NCLH stock.

However, with high debt and continued cash burn, NCLH stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL)

Rank: #5

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 166.86%

Travel + Leisure is a timeshare company. The website traffic at travelandleisureco.com was 166.86% higher in June 2022 than the previous year. Moreover, website traffic soared 431.13% year-to-date.

The jump in website traffic is undoubtedly a positive for TNL. This shows that the sales volume per guest could stay strong in Q2. Management is upbeat and expects occupancy to remain higher than 2019 levels.

TNL stock has got two Buys and one Hold recommendation. Moreover, their average price target of $64.67 indicates 63.18% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Looking at hedge fund data, hedge funds increased their holdings by 5.1K TNL shares. Moreover, TipRanks’ investors are also optimistic about TNL stock, and 2.5% of these investors have increased their holdings in one month. All in all, TNL stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 8 out of 10.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)

Rank: #4

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 247.09%

Carnival Corporation, with its portfolio of nine leading cruise lines, is a leading leisure travel company. The website traffic at carnival.com was up 247.09% in June 2022 compared to the prior year. Moreover, it increased by 96.67% on a year-to-date basis.

The spike in website visits shows strength in demand and is in line with Carnival’s recent business update. Its top line improved sequentially in Q2. Moreover, booking volumes for all its future sailings during Q2 was nearly double that of Q1. Notably, Q2 marked the best quarterly bookings since the pandemic disrupted operations.

CCL stock has received four Buy, four Hold, and four Sell recommendations. Furthermore, analysts’ average price target of $14.10 indicates 66.08% upside potential over the next 12 months.

It has got positive signals from hedge funds and insiders. Hedge funds increased their holdings by 1.5M CCL stock in the last quarter. Meanwhile, insiders bought CCL stock worth $2.4M. TipRanks’ investors are also positive on CCL stock, and 2.5% of these investors have increased their holdings in one month.

However, with a high debt load, CCL stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10.

Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC)

Rank: #3

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 421.31%

Marriott Vacations is a leading tourism and hospitality company. Per the website traffic tool, the number of visits to marriottvacationsworldwide.com was up 421.31% year-over-year in June 2022. Furthermore, visits grew 178.81% on a year-to-date basis compared to last year’s period.

VAC’s website traffic trends suggest that it could deliver stellar Q2 financials. The company is witnessing high owner occupancies at its resorts. Further, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand even in an inflationary environment through its value proposition.

VAC stock has received six Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $183.92 indicates 56.22% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Hedge funds have bought 2.2K VAC stocks in the last three months. However, insiders sold VAC shares worth 554.8K during the same period. Nevertheless, TipRanks’ investors are optimistic about VAC stock, and 2.7% of these investors have increased their holdings in one month. VAC stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA)

Rank: #2

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 460.38%

Playa Hotels & Resorts owns and operates 22 resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The website traffic tool reveals that the number of visits to altrabyplaya.com and its five other websites was up 460.38% year-over-year in June 2022. Furthermore, this year, the website traffic increased by 137.92%.

The surge in website traffic indicates that Q2 numbers could come in strong, led by elevated booking rates, strength in ADR (average daily rate), and improving occupancy.

PLYA stock has received three Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $13 indicates 101.55% upside potential over the next 12 months.

PLYA stock has positive indicators from insiders and retail investors. Insiders bought PLYA shares worth $1.6M in the last quarter. Also, 4.5% of TipRanks’ investors have increased their holdings in PLYA shares in the last 30 days. However, hedge funds have sold 2.1M PLYA stock in three months. PLYA stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)

Rank: #1

Y-o-Y Traffic Growth: 564.47%

Boyd Gaming is a leading casino entertainment company. It owns and operates 28 gaming properties. The website traffic tool shows that the number of visits to boydgaming.com was up 546.47% year-over-year in June 2022. Further, this year’s website traffic has grown by 259.79%.

The significant rise in website visits indicates that demand trends remain robust and will likely boost its Q2 numbers. Amid an improving business environment, BYD reinstated its dividend and doubled it from previous levels. It is also focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and returning cash to its shareholders.

BYD stock has received seven Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. The analysts’ average price target of $88.11 indicates 79.78% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Hedge funds are also positive on BYD stock and have bought 1.2M shares in the last three months. Moreover, 2.6% of TipRanks’ investors have increased their holdings in BYD stock in one month. However, insiders sold BYD shares worth $16.9M in the last quarter. BYD stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Bottom Line

The spike in website visits for these hotels, cruises, and casinos shows improving business trends. However, an economic slowdown, a higher cost environment, and a rise in debt levels for some of these companies are a concern.

Using TipRanks’ stock comparison tool, here is the summary of how these stocks compare.

Continue to watch this space for updated website visit data for these hotels, cruises, and casinos.

Learn more about how the website traffic tool can help with your investment research.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.