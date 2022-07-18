The Top 10 Most-Visited Airline Websites in June 2022

TipRanks’ website traffic screener tracks changes in consumer behavior and helps gauge the impact of those changes on a company’s financials and stock price. Furthermore, the tool tracks all of a company’s domains and subdomains (which are sections of the company’s main website and relevant to its financials), which is unique to TipRanks.

Using this website traffic tool, let’s look at the 10 most-visited airline websites in June. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

This is important as looking at websites that scored the most visits compared to the prior year could be a solid starting point to identify top businesses that are outgrowing others.

Let’s combine web visits with TipRanks’ other valuable datasets, such as analysts’ recommendations and insider and hedge fund signals, to shed more light on companies’ business growth.

Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in June 2022

Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY)

Rank: #10

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 49.11%

Ryanair Holdings is Europe’s low-cost, short-haul airline group. The company is benefitting from the pent-up demand, as reflected in its improving website traffic trends.

According to TipRanks’ website traffic tool, the number of visits to ryanair.com was up 49.11% year-over-year in June 2022. Moreover, traffic has increased by 114.29% year-to-date.

Ryanair stock sports a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on three Buy recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $121 indicates 79.29% upside potential over the next 12 months.

RYAAY stock has a positive signal from hedge funds, with hedge funds increasing their holdings by 1.3M shares in the last three months. While hedge funds have accumulated RYAAY stock, 3% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have lowered their holdings in one month due to the rising macro uncertainty.

Nevertheless, RYAAY stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Wizz Air Holdings (LSE: WIZZ)

Rank: #9

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 51.19%

Wizz Air is Europe’s ultra-low-cost airline. It operates a fleet of 154 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Per the website traffic tool, the number of visits to wizzair.com was up 51.19% year-over-year in June. Moreover, traffic has increased 87.24% this year compared to the previous year.

The website visit trends for Wizz Air indicate that the company is on track to benefit from the rebound in demand. It’s worth mentioning that visit trends align with the company’s recent guidance. WIZZ announced that it is witnessing strong consumer demand and solid booking rates. Wizz Air expects to deliver its largest ever summer flying program and the fastest growth in the industry.

WIZZ stock sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on four Buy, four Hold and one Sell recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target of 3,133.89p indicates 76.3% upside potential over the next 12 months. While analysts are cautiously optimistic, corporate insiders bought WIZZ shares worth £183.0K in the last three months.

However, WIZZ stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 2 out of 10 as macro uncertainty and industry-wide challenges like staffing issues, rising energy costs, and high inflation could play spoilsport.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU)

Rank: #8

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 54.91%

JetBlue Airways is one of the major American low-cost airline companies. The website traffic to jetblue.com gained 54.91% year-over-year in June. Meanwhile, website traffic has increased by 29.11% year-to-date.

The visit trends at jetblue.com reflect that the demand and revenue momentum will sustain in Q2. However, capacity reductions in Q2 and margin headwinds stemming from a ramp-up in hiring costs, frontline premiums, and incentive pay keep analysts sidelined.

JBLU stock has got one Buy, five Holds, and one Sell recommendation for a Hold rating consensus on TipRanks. Meanwhile, the analysts’ average price target of $12.29 indicates 51.7% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Looking at hedge fund activity, the hedge fund managers have increased their holdings in JBLU stock by 219.3K shares in the last quarter. However, JBLU stock has an Underperform Smart Score of 2 out of 10.

Rank: #7

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 63.29%

easyJet is a low-cost European point-to-point airline company. The website visits to easyjet.com gained 63.29% year-over-year in June. Meanwhile, website traffic has increased by 69.95% year-to-date.

The solid improvement in web visits indicates that easyJet could deliver solid financial performance as air travel has rebounded. easyJet is confident in reaching the 2019 flying levels this summer and expects to operate at 90% of FY19 capacity in Q3. Moreover, it plans to increase capacity to 97% of 2019 levels in Q4. It has lowered its losses on a year-over-year basis and expects 2H leisure and domestic capacity to be higher than 2019 levels.

While improved traffic and strong guidance are positives, the airline industry is experiencing operational issues which keep analysts cautiously optimistic about EZJ stock. It has received six Buy, two Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Moreover, their average price target of 677.35p indicates 80.77% upside potential over the next 12 months.

EZJ stock has positive indicators from insiders who bought shares worth $44.6K in the last three months. Meanwhile, it sports a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV)

Rank: #6

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 65.62%

Southwest is a major low-cost passenger airline company in the United States. The website traffic to southwest.com gained 65.62% year-over-year in June. Meanwhile, website traffic has increased by 30.57% year-to-date.

The jump in traffic suggests that the company continues to witness strong leisure bookings for summer travel. However, margin headwinds from suboptimal productivity levels, an increase in labor rates, and higher airport costs play spoilsport.

LUV stock has a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on eight Buys, four Holds, and one Sell recommendation. Further, their price target of $52.77 implies 33.32% upside potential.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about LUV stock, hedge funds have increased their holdings by 856.5K shares in the last quarter. However, corporate insiders have sold LUV stock worth $105.1K during the same period. Overall, LUV stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC)

Rank: #5

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 65.78%

Frontier Airlines offers low-cost airline services and operates more than 100 A320 aircraft. The website traffic to flyfrontier.com grew 65.78% year-over-year in June. Further, this year, visits have increased by 40.87%.

The solid improvement in website traffic indicates that Frontier could benefit from capacity expansion amid rising demand. Management is upbeat and expects to return to profitability in Q2 on the back of higher revenues. Furthermore, Frontier expects Q2 capacity to increase by 10-12% compared to the same period in 2019.

Frontier stock sports a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on five unanimous Buy recommendations. Meanwhile, the average price target of $15.80 indicates 42.99% upside potential over the next 12 months.

ULCC stock has positive signals from insiders and hedge funds. Insiders bought ULCC shares worth $18.2K in the last quarter. Meanwhile, hedge funds bought 3.1M ULCC shares during the same period. While hedge funds and insiders have accumulated ULCC stock, 6.4% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have lowered their holdings in one month due to the uncertainty and industry-wide cost and staffing concerns.

Nevertheless, ULCC stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE)

Rank: #4

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 67.96%

Spirit Airlines is an American ultra-low-cost carrier that offers customizable travel options. Compared to the prior year, the number of visits to spirit.com increased 67.96% in June 2022. Further, traffic is up about 44.96% this year.

The spike in traffic indicates that Spirit Airlines continues to witness strong bookings. During the Q1 conference call, Spirit’s management stated that the strong forward booking trends suggest that the company could see strong yields this summer. Moreover, Spirit Airlines entered into a merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings and expects it to close in 2H.

SAVE stock has received two Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, the average price target of $27 indicates 10.07% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Regarding hedge fund activity, hedge fund managers added 4.2M SAVE stock in the last quarter. However, it has negative signals from insiders and retail investors who reduced their exposure to SAVE stock. All in all, SAVE stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Air Canada (TSE: AC)

Rank: #3

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 70.25%

Air Canada is Canada’s biggest airline and flag carrier. In June, the website visit to aircanada.com gained 70.25% year-over-year. Further, website traffic has increased by 82.12% year-to-date.

The jump in traffic is evidence that air travel demand is recovering well, and Air Canada is poised to benefit from this recovery. However, cost headwinds and high debt limit the upside in the near term.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about AC stock. It has received eight Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Meanwhile, the average price target of C$26.87 reflects 59.45% upside potential.

Air Canada stock has received positive signals from bloggers and corporate insiders. However, hedge funds have lowered their exposure to AC stock in the last three months. Air Canada stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)

Rank: #2

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 73.87%

Allegiant Travel Company is the holding company of Allegiant Air, the ultra-low-cost airline. It witnessed a 73.87% spike in visits to alegiantair.com in June 2022. Meanwhile, the year-to-date growth currently stands at 50.21%.

The strong growth in website visits indicates that Allegiant will likely benefit from solid demand and booking trends. Last month, the company announced that forward bookings could outpace future capacity growth with ongoing momentum in demand.

ALGT stock has received four Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $172.20 indicates 48.87% upside potential over the next 12 months.

ALGT stock has positive indicators from hedge fund managers, who increased their holdings by 49.4K shares in the last three months. However, corporate insiders and retail investors are negative about ALGT. Insiders sold ALGT shares worth $135.1K in the last quarter. Also, 2.9% of TipRanks’ investors have decreased their holdings in ALGT shares in the last 30 days. ALGT stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10.

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX: QAN)

Rank: #1

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 99.01%

Qantas Airways is Australia’s largest airline and flag carrier. Compared to the prior year, the number of visits to qantas.com increased by 99.01% in June 2022. Further, traffic is up about 29.45% this year.

The significant increase in traffic suggests that Qantas could deliver strong financial and operating performance. Qantas recently stated that the travel demand remains strong across all categories. This, in turn, will drive its financials and help reduce net debt levels.

QAN stock has received seven Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, the average price target of A$6.16 indicates 37.31% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Considering insider activity, corporate insiders have increased their exposure to QAN stock. However, blogger sentiments remain negative. All in all, QAN stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Bottom Line

The spike in website visits for these airline companies shows solid demand and strong forward booking trends. However, industry-wide challenges like inflation in labor charges, staffing issues, and an uncertain macro environment keep analysts cautiously optimistic about most stocks.

Continue to watch this space for updated website visit data for these airline companies.

