The Top 10 Jobs If You're Looking for a Hybrid Workplace

Job review website Glassdoor recently listed the top positions for a hybrid work environment. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Fool contributors Jose Najarro and Rachel Warren discuss some of the roles in high-growth industries.

Jose Najarro: On CNBC.com, there was this article that shows the 10 best jobs with the most access to remote work, according to Glassdoor. Glassdoor usually shares a lot of insight about the overall employment market. One of the things that they started to do is showcase when people are reviewing their jobs, they are mentioning either hybrid workforce, they are either mentioning some form of working from home environment.

CNBC took the top 10 best jobs and I thought they were pretty cool. No. 1, comes in with database architecture. Some of these are jobs I never knew existed. But No. 1 is database architect. These are engineers that help design and maintain security computer systems that protect company data. A lot of jobs right here, either are going to be tech-based or cybersecurity base. The median salary for that is about $140,000.

No. 2, comes in as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) developer. It's pretty interesting. I think this is how I actually got my idea of what company to talk about today. But Salesforce developers, they're usually software engineers that create some form of functionality using Salesforce technology. The average median salary there is about $98,000.

No. 3, is solutions engineer. No. 4, machine learning engineer. No. 5, product marketing manager. What I think is pretty interesting here is most of these employee opportunities are ones that are in high-growing markets. I think this is what companies need to do to make sure they keep strong talent or to attract new talent to their workforce.

We can see one of them I mentioned was machine-learning engineer. That's a concept we keep talking about in pretty much every Motley Fool show and any form of investing, machine learning is almost a must nowadays.

The one that really got me a little bit confused, No. 8, was realtor. I don't know how you're working from home as a real estate agent. I mean, you're obviously going to another home. I don't know if that just made the cut there by accident. But definitely numerous opportunities here.

No. 10, came in with cloud engineer. Again, like I mentioned, a lot of these employments are usually in high-growth markets where they need to offer great perks to employees for them to come in. Usually, you see the ones that are usually great investing, maybe not great, but emerging investing opportunities. I'm actually going to share the link on Slido for people that want to check it out. That should be there in a few minutes.

Rachel Warren: That's so cool. I will say one of the interesting thing with the realtor being the whole work from home position, obviously, when you're showing listings to clients, that's something where you're out and about. But I do know a few realtors and I know that a lot of the admin stuff that goes on behind the scenes, whether you're preparing contracts, hunting down listings for clients, a lot of that can be very location independent.

So, I do think that's interesting that it made the list compared to all these other jobs that we automatically might think of. But I also love that just the benefits of remote work, which is something I've been doing for years now as well, are being increasingly recognized. This is something companies I think has to offer in many cases, at least on a hybrid basis, to retain the talent they want to your point.

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

