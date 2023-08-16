The TJX Companies (TJX) Ups Profit View on Q2 Earnings Beat

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Net sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management raised its fiscal 2024 comparable store sales, pretax profit margin and earnings per share (EPS) outlook.

Quarter in Detail

TJX Companies’ EPS came in at 85 cents, rising 23% from the year-ago period’s earnings of 69 cents. The bottom line cruised past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. Foreign currency movements had a 1-cent negative effect on EPS.



Net sales came in at $12,758 million, up 8% from the $11,843 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,429.8 million. Foreign currency movements had a neutral effect on net sales growth.

The TJX Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The TJX Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The TJX Companies, Inc. Quote

In the Marmaxx (U.S.) division, the company’s net sales came in at $7,903 million, up 9% year over year. Notably, the company witnessed strength in the apparel and accessories categories. Net sales amounted to $2,011 million, up 8% year over year, in the HomeGoods (U.S.) division.

TJX Canada’s net sales came in at $1,223 million, down 2% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. TJX International’s (Europe & Australia) net sales were $1,621 million, up 8% year over year.



Comp store sales rose 8% at Marmaxx (U.S.) while increasing 4% at HomeGoods (U.S.). Comp store sales increased 1% and 3%, respectively, at TJX Canada and TJX International (Europe & Australia). Overall, the company’s comp store sales rose 6% due to higher customer traffic, which grew in each division. We had expected a comp store sales growth of 2.7%.



The pretax profit margin was 10.4%, up 1.2 percentage points from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside can be attributed to a greater-than-anticipated gain from reduced freight costs and expense leverage. We had expected a pretax profit margin of 9.5%.



The gross profit margin came in at 30.2%, up 2.6 percentage point on the back of increased merchandise margin stemming from lower freight costs. We had expected a gross profit margin of 27.3%.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs as a percent of sales was 20.1%, up 1.7 percentage point. The rise in such costs can be attributed to increased incentive compensation accruals, incremental store wages and payroll costs, among others.

Other Updates

TJX Companies ended the quarter with cash of $4,550 million, long-term debt of $2,861 million and shareholders’ equity of $6,608 million. The company generated an operating cash flow of $2,086 million in 26 weeks ended Jul 29, 2023.



During the quarter, management returned $932 million to shareholders. TJX repurchased $550 million in stock, retiring 6.7 million shares. The company paid out $382 million in shareholder dividends. Management plans to repurchase shares worth $2-$2.5 billion in the fiscal year ending Feb 3, 2024.



As of Jul 29, 2023, total inventories were $6.6 billion. Management is optimistic about its capabilities to offer impressive branded merchandise at its stores and online during the fall and holiday seasons.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Guidance

For fiscal 2024, TJX Companies expects an overall comparable store sales increase of 3-4%, compared with 2-3% growth projected earlier.



Management expects fiscal 2024 adjusted pretax profit margin of 10.6-10.7% compared with the earlier view of 10.2-10.4%. The reported pretax profit margin is expected at 10.7-10.8% now compared with 10.3-10.5% expected earlier.



For fiscal 2024, management now envisions the adjusted EPS in the $3.56-$3.62 range and a reported EPS of $3.66 to $3.72. It expected the adjusted EPS in the band of $3.39-$3.48 and the reported EPS in the range of $3.49 to $3.58.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, management anticipates a pretax profit margin in the range of 11.3-11.5% and an EPS between 95 and 98 cents. The company is projecting overall comparable store sales growth of 3-4% for the quarter.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, management anticipates a pretax profit margin in the range of 10.7-10.9% and an EPS between $1.10-$1.13. For the quarter, the company is projecting overall comparable store sales growth of 3-4%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 8.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.5%.

Some Top-Ranked Retails Bets

Ross Stores ROST, an off-price retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 13% from the year-ago reported figure.



Urban Outfitters URBN, which engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 60.6% from the year-ago reported number.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO, a casual apparel, accessories and footwear retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. AEO delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 7.2%, from the year-ago reported figure.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.