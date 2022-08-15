The TJX Companies (TJX) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is likely to register top-and bottom-line declines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12,054 million, suggesting a dip of 0.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 68 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 13.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The off-price apparel and home fashions retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 10%, on average. The TJX Companies delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

The TJX Companies has been battling escalated freight costs for a while now. Such high costs are putting pressure on the company’s merchandise margin. In addition, the company has been battling higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for a while now.



On its last earnings call, management highlighted that it is impressed with sales trends witnessed at the beginning of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. That said, the company expects U.S. comparable store sales to decline 1%-3% in the quarter under review. The company registered a 21% U.S. open-only comp store sales increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Management expects total quarterly sales in the range of $12.0 billion to $12.2 billion. The company projects fiscal second-quarter pretax margin in the band of 8.7-9.1%, reflecting nearly 250 basis points (bps) of additional freight expense and roughly 80 bps of incremental wage costs. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, management anticipates earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 65-69 cents.



Nevertheless, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. The company remains committed toward boosting growth, through effective marketing initiatives and loyalty programs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The TJX Companies has an Earnings ESP of -1.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has risen by a couple of cents over the past 30 days to $2.92 per share. The consensus mark for DG’s earnings per share suggests 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.38 billion, which suggests a rise of 8.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ollie's Bargain OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.06% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 33 cents suggests a decline from 52 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Ollie's Bargain’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $457.5 million, indicating an increase of 10% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Children's Place PLCE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents suggests a decline of 43.3% from the year-ago quarter.



The Children's Place's top line is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $395.6 million, which indicates a decline of 4.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PLCE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

