The TJX Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TJX) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.9% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on TJX Companies' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TJX Companies is:

41% = US$2.7b ÷ US$6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.41 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

TJX Companies' Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

First thing first, we like that TJX Companies has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 29% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that TJX Companies' net income shrunk at a rate of 8.8% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared TJX Companies' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 17% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:TJX Past Earnings Growth November 29th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is TJX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TJX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is TJX Companies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 37% (that is, a retention ratio of 63%), the fact that TJX Companies' earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, TJX Companies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 35%. However, TJX Companies' ROE is predicted to rise to 60% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that TJX Companies has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

