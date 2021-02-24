The TJX Companies, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $325.52 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $984.79 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $10.94 billion from $12.21 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $325.52 Mln. vs. $984.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $10.94 Bln vs. $12.21 Bln last year.

