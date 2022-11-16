The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.06 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $12.17 billion from $12.53 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.06 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $12.17 Bln vs. $12.53 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.89 Full year EPS guidance: $3.07 to $3.11

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.