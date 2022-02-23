The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $940.20 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $325.52 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $13.85 billion from $10.94 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $940.20 Mln. vs. $325.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $13.85 Bln vs. $10.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 to $0.61

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.