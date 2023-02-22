The TJX Companies, Inc. Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.04 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $940 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $14.52 billion from $13.85 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.04 Bln. vs. $940 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $14.52 Bln vs. $13.85 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.71

