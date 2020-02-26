The TJX Companies, Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $984.79 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $841.54 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $12.21 billion from $11.13 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $984.79 Mln. vs. $841.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $12.21 Bln vs. $11.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.60

