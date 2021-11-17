The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $12.53 billion from $10.12 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $12.53 Bln vs. $10.12 Bln last year.

