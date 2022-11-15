The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale has struggled in 2022, facing high inflation, down more than 25% and underperforming the general market by a fair margin.

A widely-known company in the realm, The TJX Companies TJX, is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 16th, before the market open.

The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach a wide range of consumers.

Currently, the retailer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a B. How does everything else stack up heading into the release? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

TJX shares have been a brighter spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022, up a marginal 0.8% but outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the last month, the story has remained the same; TJX shares have widely outperformed the S&P 500, tacking on more than 14% in value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The relatively strong price action of TJX shares in 2022 indicates that buyers have defended shares at a much higher level than most, undoubtedly a positive.

TJX shares trade at a 1.7X forward price-to-sales ratio, slightly above the 1.6X five-year median and representing a 39% premium relative to its Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.

The company carries a Value Style Score of a C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have had mixed reactions for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with a singular downward and upward earnings estimate revision. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.80 indicates a Y/Y decrease in earnings of roughly 4.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s top-line appears to be undergoing a marginal amount of turbulence also; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $12.3 billion suggests a decline of 2% from year-ago quarterly sales of $12.5 billion.

Quarterly Performance

TJX has primarily exceeded bottom-line estimates, surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in five of its last six quarters. Just in its latest print, the retailer penciled in a 3% earnings beat.

Top-line results have left some to be desired as of late; TJX has fallen short of revenue expectations in three of its last four quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

TJX shares have outperformed the S&P 500 across several timeframes in 2022, indicating that buyers have been present.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio sits above its Zacks sector average and just a tick above its five-year median.

Analysts have had mixed reactions for the quarter to be reported, with estimates indicating a Y/Y decline in earnings and revenue.

TJX has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates, but revenue results have come in under expectations repeatedly as of late.

Heading into the release, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 0.6%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.