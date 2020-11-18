The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $866.66 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $828.26 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $10.12 billion from $10.45 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $866.66 Mln. vs. $828.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $10.12 Bln vs. $10.45 Bln last year.

