The TJX Companies, Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $891 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $12.48 billion from $11.78 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.07 Bln. vs. $891 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $12.48 Bln vs. $11.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $4.03 to $4.09

