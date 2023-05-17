The TJX Companies, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $891 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $11.78 billion from $11.41 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $891 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.78 Bln vs. $11.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $3.39 to $3.48

