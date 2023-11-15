The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.19 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $13.27 billion from $12.17 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.27 Bln vs. $12.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 to $1.00

