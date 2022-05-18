Markets
TJX

The TJX Companies Adds 9% As Earnings Beat The Street

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of off-price apparel and home fashions retailer The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) are rising more than 9% in the morning trade on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Net income in the first quarter increased to $587.47 million or $0.49 per share from $533.93 million or $0.44 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.68, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.6o per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to $11.406 billion from 10.087 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $11.59 billion.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $.65 to $.69. Analysts expect earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

For the full year, adjusted earnings are expected between $3.13 and $3.20. The consensus estimate stands at $3.15 per share.

TJX, currently at $61.37, has been trading in the range of $53.69-$77.35 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TJX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular