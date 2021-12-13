The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.4x The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Timken has been relatively sluggish. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NYSE:TKR Price Based on Past Earnings December 13th 2021

Timken's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.4% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 35% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 18% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Timken is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Timken's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Timken that you should be aware of.

