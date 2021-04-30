The Timken Company Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.5% to hit US$1.0b. Timken also reported a statutory profit of US$1.47, which was an impressive 30% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:TKR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Timken's eight analysts is for revenues of US$4.14b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.20, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.80 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Timken after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a substantial drop in per-share earnings expectations.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$96.70, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Timken analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$84.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Timken's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Timken to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Timken. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Timken going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Timken you should know about.

