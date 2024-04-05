The Time to Prepare for the Age of Chaos Coming to America Is Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

NATO allies are bickering over aid to Ukraine… the Biden administration is bickering with Israel… and China now wields tremendous influence in Africa, South America and the Caribbean.

After gang violence in Haiti erupted about a month ago, the State Department shockingly left behind U.S. missionaries who wanted to be evacuated. Fortunately, the State Department subsequently chartered planes to evacuate U.S. citizens after receiving criticism. Unfortunately, gangs now control Port-au-Prince and its airport.

Speaking of the State Department… U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently conducted a tour of Arab countries in the Middle East in an attempt to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rebuffed pleas from President Joe Biden to call off a ground assault on Rafah, which is on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu told Israeli lawmakers he had made it “supremely clear” to Biden in a phone call “that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there’s no way to do that except by going in on the ground.”

The Biden administration has turned away from Israel because it is worried about losing Michigan in the upcoming presidential election; there is a large Arab population in the Dearborn area that may not vote for Biden if the Middle East situation fails to improve. The administration also submitted a resolution asking the U.N. Security Council to order an immediate and sustained six-week ceasefire in Gaza, which would be incredibly damaging to the relationship between Israel and the U.S.

Regarding the draft of the U.S. resolution, Blinken said, “I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal.” However, China and Russia vetoed the U.S. ceasefire resolution for Gaza.

In the meantime, Cuba is on the brink of collapse as power blackouts and food shortages are causing citizens to take to the streets and protest in five cities. Video recordings posted on social media show hundreds of demonstrators chanting “electricity and food.” To squelch protests, the Cuban government curtailed mobile internet service. Omar Everleny, a Cuban economist, said, “We have blackouts, and now a problem with food, and there’s nothing the government can do in the short term to fix things.” Cuba’s power generation is running at barely one-third capacity and has been hurt by cutbacks in oil shipments from Venezuela.

To me, this all signals that our times are starting to resemble the 1930s – when anarchy reigned. The Axis powers back in the 1930s, namely Germany, Italy and Japan, never trusted one another. Unfortunately, a similar situation exists today.

That’s why I’ve dubbed this the Age of Chaos.

Even More Chaos Could Arrive in Less Than One Month

Thankfully, the chaos around the world hasn’t had much of a lasting impact on the U.S. stock market… yet. But this Age of Chaos is going to hit America – and our stock market – very soon.

It won’t be the presidential election that throws the U.S. into chaos (though it certainly will add to it), but rather, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for May 1. Wall Street follows all FOMC meetings closely, but none will carry as much weight as the one in May.

In fact, the Fed’s May 1 meeting could have a massive impact on who will be the next president. But more importantly, it could also determine if your portfolio gets slashed in value… or grows to unimaginable amounts.

