The Ticking Time Bomb in Low Interest Rates

Yesterday, as stocks were having their worst day since August, making it the worst start to a quarter since the depths of the depression in 2008, Treasury yields also headed lower. That is what you would expect. The safety of government bonds is usually in demand when traders are fearful, and higher bond prices equate to lower yields. That, and the fact that the whole yield curve traded lower (meaning that yields on U.S. Treasury debt from 1 month in duration to 30 years all dropped) led to there being very little said about the move. It was a logical move, without the ominous “inversion” reappearing, so why care? However, if things turn bad, and history tells us they will at some point, depressed yields now could really matter.

The problem is not low interest rates themselves -- they are great. They enable people to afford more goods and services and stimulate business investment, but there two basic issues. The first is that rates are also an important tool of monetary policy. The second is that people do buy more goods and services, but they do so by taking on more debt themselves.

If yesterday’s move in yields was part of the normal fluctuations in interest rates, which is to say coming off a “normal” level and with the prospect of a bounce back when calm returns, there would be nothing to worry about. As the one-year chart for the 10-Year yield below shows, though, that isn’t the case:

It is part of a long-term move lower and highlights the failure of the last attempt at a bounce that came early last month. If rates fell during an actual recession it would be expected and no cause for concern, but that isn’t the case. As we are frequently told, unemployment is at record lows, corporate profits are high, and everyone feels good about the economy. Capitalist economies though, are and always have been cyclical, which is a fancy way of saying the good times won’t last forever.

When things slow down, the traditional response is an interest rate cut by the Fed to stimulate spending and investment. That option won’t be available to this Fed, or if it is it will have very little effect. They have been cutting rates in anticipation of a slowdown. That is a preventative move which sounds like a good idea. But it isn’t.

The most recent data suggest that it isn’t having that big an impact, and why would it? If borrowing is already very cheap, making it very, very cheap doesn’t change anything. It is an attempt to delay the inevitable, but when that inevitable comes, what will the Fed do? They will have spent all their bullets firing at a hazy image of an enemy, leaving nothing to work with when the enemy is at the doorstep. Just as in life in general, delaying an economic problem doesn’t make it go away, and it almost invariably makes it worse when it does occur.

There is evidence that that will be the case in the other area of concern, household debt. According to this Wall Street Journal article, the duration of car loans has been rising, and seven, eight and even nine-year loans are now quite common. With rates low, that makes monthly payments more affordable, which creates an illusion of wealth. It is, however, just that: an illusion.

The article contains a story that illustrates the problem. A Missouri man, with take-home pay of less than $24,000 a year, bought a brand new $27k vehicle despite having outstanding debt of around $9k on two other vehicles. At 1.9% interest and spread out over seven years, his payment on the $36k loan looked affordable, but even a slight change to his circumstances or serious problems with the car leave an obvious problem. The longer-term the loan, the more likely one of those things happen before it is paid off.

Some more ruthless observers will say so what? If a problem arises, they might say, he deserves what he gets for making a bad decision. But he wouldn’t be the only one to "get" it. As we found out in 2008-9, even loans with obvious potential for disaster can be disposed of if they are packaged right, but when they blow up, we all pay the price. That is now happening in car loans.

Last year, investors bought $107 billion of bonds backed by car loans, the most since 2005. That is in an environment where the average car loan now stretches for 69 months, and over a third of people trading in cars have negative equity that they roll into those ultra-long loans. Reading the article mentioned above, the phrase that keeps coming up is “…the highest/most/worst” since 2008 or 2009 or whatever. That alone should be enough to dampen the enthusiasm of even the most rampant bull.

Traditionalists like me who worry about things like $23 trillion of government debt and household debt that is ballooning again are usually told that we just don’t get it.

"It's different this time," say those that are making money off the debt.

"Believe us, we are the experts." Well, people believed them in 2000 during the dotcom boom, in 2006 during the mortgage boom, and in the run up to every recession in the history of capitalism.

Low rates and the behavior that they engender have created a ticking time bomb for the U.S. economy. I have no idea when it will explode, or even what will cause the detonation, but the further we go down this road, the bigger the impact will be.

