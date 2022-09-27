The three-year underlying earnings growth at Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 10% in three years, versus a market return of about 28%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Although the share price is down over three years, Bank of Hawaii actually managed to grow EPS by 1.4% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

With EPS gaining and a declining share price, one would suggest the market is cooling on its view of the company. Of course, this could spell opportunity because if the EPS growth continues long term, it seems very likely the share price will rise too.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BOH Earnings Per Share Growth September 27th 2022

We know that Bank of Hawaii has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Bank of Hawaii will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Bank of Hawaii's TSR for the last 3 years was -0.6%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Bank of Hawaii shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 5.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 1.4% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Before spending more time on Bank of Hawaii it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

