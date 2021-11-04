The three-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock falls a further 17% in past week

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 52% drop in the share price over that period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months.

Since Harsco has shed US$221m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Harsco's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 48% each year. In comparison the 22% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. This positive sentiment is also reflected in the generous P/E ratio of 376.93.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HSC Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

We know that Harsco has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Harsco shareholders are up 9.3% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Harsco better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Harsco (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

