The three-year returns have been splendid for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) share price is 290% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 54% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for PDF Solutions shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because PDF Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years PDF Solutions saw its revenue grow at 4.8% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In comparison, the share price rise of 57% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about PDF Solutions if you look to the bottom line.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PDFS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PDF Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PDF Solutions you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



