The three-year returns have been solid for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) share price is 141% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 15% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 8.7% in the last month.

Since the stock has added US$60m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that OrthoPediatrics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

OrthoPediatrics' revenue trended up 14% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 34% per year over three years. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:KIDS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling OrthoPediatrics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, OrthoPediatrics' total shareholder return last year was 56%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 34% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with OrthoPediatrics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

OrthoPediatrics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.