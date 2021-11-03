The three-year returns have been for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

While MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 22% over that time, given the rising market.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

MacroGenics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years MacroGenics saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. The modest share price gain of 7% per year suggests holders are sanguine about the falling revenue. Profit focussed investors would generally avoid a company with falling revenue and zero profits, since it's hard to imagine when profit might come.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2021

Take a more thorough look at MacroGenics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

MacroGenics provided a TSR of 2.3% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.7% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MacroGenics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for MacroGenics that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course MacroGenics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

