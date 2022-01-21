The three-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shareholders as stock falls 3.9% over the past week

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Notably, the United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) share price has gained 75% in three years, which is better than the average market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 20% in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 3.9% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, United Therapeutics failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 6.4% (annualized).

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at 1.8% per year). What's clear is that historic earnings and revenue aren't matching up with the share price action, very well. So you might have to dig deeper to get a grasp of the situation

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UTHR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that United Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for United Therapeutics you should be aware of.

