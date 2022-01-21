The three-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shareholders as stock falls 5.0% over the past week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) share price has soared 153% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.7% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 4.9% in the last month.

In light of the stock dropping 5.0% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years of share price growth, Energy Recovery actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 29% per year.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It may well be that Energy Recovery revenue growth rate of 14% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ERII Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

This free interactive report on Energy Recovery's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Energy Recovery shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Energy Recovery better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Energy Recovery has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

