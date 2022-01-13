The three-year decline in earnings for TTM Technologies NASDAQ:TTMI) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 40% over that period

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. For example, the TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) share price return of 40% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 6.7% in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.5%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, TTM Technologies moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

A Different Perspective

TTM Technologies shareholders gained a total return of 6.7% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.4% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for TTM Technologies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

