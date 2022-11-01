The Three Most Important Questions for Any Business Owner to do the Right Thing

Why embracing DE&I, the planet, and transparency makes dollars and sense.

By Amanda Victoria, CEO and Founder, Siponey Spritz Co

I spent 15 years of my life immersed in the world of premium alcohol – from craft cocktail bars, to startups, to some of the world’s largest alcohol suppliers.

Until one day, I had a career-altering epiphany: People deserve to drink better.

You might be shocked to see the way things are run at many alcohol companies. If you drink, chances are you’ve unwittingly imbibed what I like to call corporate-flavored liquid. Basic stuff, at best. At worst? Chemical-laden, bad-for-the-environment, bad-for-you swill. But I’m not blaming you. They didn’t give you a choice.

I wouldn’t have expected you to investigate, either. Alcohol and healthy living aren’t exactly synonymous. People who drink typically do so to relax and have fun. So it’s unsurprising that most conscientious people don’t think twice about the ingredients in their booze the way they might scrutinize the ingredients on a box of cereal. In fact, I’d bet you don’t really know what’s inside of the last party can you drank. And you’d be less-than-thrilled to learn about the synthetic, inflammatory ingredients that are slipped into some of the more popular brands - all in the name of profits. Ingredients that breed aftertaste, headaches, and worse.

Most people will dutifully recycle the can, but few think about the detrimental effects that mass production and shipping of products have on our planet and the people on it.

There is a copy / paste style sameness to the products out there. Companies use a wash / rinse / repeat method to shove subpar products onto the shelves of big box stores. Products wrapped in loud labels that give consumers the illusion of choice. Products sanctioned by monolithic corporate boards whose members give little consideration to the questions how, why, and where - because the status quo of shortcuts has worked for so long.

But times are changing.

The recent pandemic and social unrest amplified concerns like representation and wellness in the workplace. We’re also (thankfully) seeing more awareness about the rapidity at which we are collectively destroying our planet. Millennials and Zoomers have upped the ante on what constitutes an acceptable, let alone revered, company. They’re demanding access, variety - and transparency. Mountains of consumer research shows the majority of customers want the businesses they support to mirror their own values.

When I founded Siponey Spritz Co. – the world’s first B Corp canned cocktail company – it was with all of the above in mind – and on the cusp of the birth of my daughter. Creating new life was a passionate experience that led to a nexus moment. Having witnessed the deep inner workings of so many spirits businesses with practices that ranged from careless to egregious, my partner in both life and business, Joseph Mintz, and I became determined to find a better way. I challenged myself to create an ethos for our new company made of issues I felt passionate about (like diversity and the environment) – all while driving profitability.

And it’s working. If you’re a business owner or decision-maker, you too can make significant gains from happy customers by pondering 3 important questions:

If my customers are diverse, why isn’t my board?

The shift from the all-white male board to one that looks like the rainbow of consumers who actually buy your products is a wise business move!

Bringing diverse voices to your management table isn’t just the “feel-good” thing to do. You should want to be surrounded by excellence and new perspectives. At the end of the day, diverse voices make companies stronger.

Historically, women and POCs have been held to a much higher standard just to get a foot in the door, but rarely are allowed to advance at the same rate as their white male counterparts. As a visibly Latina woman, I always had to put my very best foot forward just to land in the middle of the pack.

How can I make better products and still be profitable?

The alcohol industry was late to the game in caring about ingredients, because health and alcohol consumption feels like a dichotomy. But it’s not so black and white. I discovered that a lot of ingredients and manufacturing practices are not disclosed to the general public. And despite the assumption to the contrary – no one is regulating this! Part of my movement of “drink better” was listing our ingredients right on the can. For me, this means being proud of everything in that can. So we use only fresh, real ingredients and skip the synthetic, processed garbage.

Today’s tech-savvy, inquisitive consumer demands this kind of bold transparency. Smart companies can read the tea leaves and see that providing quality products and being open about what goes on behind the scenes is better for long-term profitability.

How does my company affect the planet, and how does the planet affect my company?

Let’s not mince words. Without a planet, there is no bottom line. But energy, water, and other wastes of resources have a negative effect on the environment and your company. Finding hidden resource waste may knock down operating expenses. (According to McKinsey research – possibly by up to 60%). Dig to see if you have room for improvement in your manufacturing, distribution, and sales practices – it could end up saving you.

And good business means meeting your customers where they are today. As I write this article, I am glancing out of my window, watching solar panels being installed. Lifestyles are just… changing. Businesses who can communicate an awareness of our planet in crisis while taking transparent actions to reflect that awareness will drive profitability.

At the end of the day, I get that I own a canned cocktail company. And that’s supposed to be about fun and relaxation.

But for me – and the majority of consumers – the greater good is fun.

Amanda Victoria is an award-winning leader in cocktail, spirits, and lifestyle communication, education, corporate environmental and social impact, and premium spirits product development and revenue strategy. In 2019, Amanda launched Siponey Spritz Co. the first in-category B Corp certified canned cocktail, as a super-premium canned alternative, made with the best ingredients. Her work has been featured prominently in the media as an eminent wine and spirits authority, entrepreneur, and environmental and social activist.

