The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Full-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.7% to US$194 in the past week. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$58b, statutory losses exploded to US$20.88 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:BA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Boeing's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$79.6b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 37% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Boeing is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.76 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$78.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$232, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Boeing at US$306 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$165. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Boeing is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 37%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.6% next year. So it looks like Boeing is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$232, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Boeing analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boeing you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

