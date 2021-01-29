The Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.1% to US$368 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$3.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Teledyne Technologies surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$10.62 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Teledyne Technologies after the latest results. NYSE:TDY Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Teledyne Technologies' five analysts is for revenues of US$3.27b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 16% to US$12.29. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.72 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$429, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Teledyne Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$450 and the most bearish at US$408 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Teledyne Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.7% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Teledyne Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Teledyne Technologies' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$429, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Teledyne Technologies going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

