The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XLK

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.39, changing hands as high as $151.77 per share. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLK's low point in its 52 week range is $122.46 per share, with $177.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.