The Technical Picture for Stocks is Worrying, But There is Hope

The news about the spread of the coronavirus is getting worse every day right now. Yesterday, the U.S. saw the highest number of deaths linked to the disease in one day so far and the rates of increase in infections and fatalities here are still growing, despite most people’s taking of precautions such as social distancing. Still, those who know about these things say that that is the way to combat the virus and that the effects of isolation will slow the spread eventually. That suggests that while things may get worse before they get better, they will get better.

Logically, if that is true for the underlying cause of the stock market’s collapse, then it should also be true for the market itself. There are some signs, however, that the market’s role as a forward discounting mechanism has made at least a pause in declines likely at current levels, if not the formation of an actual bottom.

Those signs come from the reaction to economic news, even though the technical picture is still grim.

If we chart the move down in the S&P 500, those familiar with Elliott Wave Theory will be very concerned. So far, this move has followed a pretty classic Elliott pattern. The first move down was followed by a retracement of 50%, then a second, longer move down. That had its own retracement, this time just over the 38% mark, before we began to head lower again. If the theory holds, that means the fifth wave, which we could be in now or will be soon, will take us well below the previous lows.

In that context, the big jumps in the market yesterday and today are causes for concern rather than hope, but in the context of the news that broke as those spikes took place, the opposite is true.

As I said, the underlying issue of the coronavirus, and therefore the resulting shutdown in economic activity, is still getting worse, not better and now it is beginning to show in the data. Mortgage applications showed a 29% drop yesterday. This morning weekly jobless claims rose by just under 3.3 million. For context, that is by far the largest weekly jump in unemployment. The previous high was 695,000, set in 1982.

And yet, as those numbers showed the severity of the impact of a sudden suspension of so much economic activity, the chart for the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract (ES) looked like this:

That mind-boggling unemployment number this morning actually caused futures for the major stock indices to rally just a few minutes after their release. That may seem incredible, but it indicates that as big as the number was, stocks had already priced in an even bigger impact. The initial damage is bad, but maybe not as bad as feared. The stock market, in an attempt to price in potential damage, may have overshot a bit at this point. That doesn’t mean that it can’t go lower in the future but does suggest that recent lows will be hard to break, whatever Elliott says.

As I have been writing this on Thursday morning, the rally on the awful weekly jobless claims number has extended even further and it now looks as if we could have a third positive day in a row for stocks, which reiterates my point here. The personal, cultural, social and economic impacts of this pandemic will probably continue to grow for some time and if that time is even longer than currently forecast, stocks could yet go lower, maybe even a lot lower.

If, though, the curve of the spread of coronavirus does flatten as expected and social distancing and other precautions work as anticipated, there may be very little downside left. What that means for investors depends on your situation.

If you have some cash to deploy, now would be a good time to put some of it to work. If you have held on to this point though, now is not the time to sell, as tempting as that may be on a bounce. At this point, you are already in for the long haul if that is the case, and the worst thing you can do now is sell out at or near the bottom.

Either way, even though the technical signals are still worrying, there are signs of hope for stocks based on the reaction to the available data.

